Australian summer of tennis calendar set for 2024

The world's best players will compete across the country throughout January in Australia's biggest-ever summer of tennis.

Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Hobart and Canberra will all host major events as players prepare for the 112th edition of the Australian Open.

The international tennis season kicks off with the United Cup in Perth and Sydney from 29 December.

The Brisbane International returns to the Queensland Tennis Centre for the first time since 2020, with a WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament taking place from 31 December to 7 January.

The Adelaide International, a WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament, runs from 8 to 13 January.

In Tasmania, the 29th staging of the Hobart International, a WTA 250 event, features in the second week of January.

The Canberra International has been expanded and elevated to a combined ATP Challenger 125 and WTA 125 tournament from 31 December to 6 January.

In a jam-packed summer of tennis further ITF, wheelchair and junior tournaments will take place ahead of the Australian Open.

Australian Summer of Tennis 2024 Date Event Location Category 29 December - 7 January United Cup Perth (RAC Arena), Sydney (Ken Rosewall Arena) ATP/WTA international mixed team competition 31 December - 7 January Brisbane International Brisbane (Queensland Tennis Centre) WTA 500, ATP 250 31 December - 6 January Canberra International Canberra (Canberra Tennis Centre) ATP Challenger 125, WTA 125 2-6 January 12/u & 14/u Australian Grasscourt Championships Mildura (Mildura Lawn Tennis Club) National 1000 Series 8-13 January Adelaide International Adelaide (The Drive) WTA 500, ATP 250 8-13 January Hobart International Hobart (Domain Tennis Centre) WTA 250 8-12 January AO Opening Week (Australian Open qualifying) Melbourne (Melbourne Park) Grand Slam 8-12 January Victorian Wheelchair Open Melbourne (Hume Tennis Centre) ITF 1 Series 9-13 January Rafa Nadal Tour (Australian Masters event) Melbourne (Royal Park Tennis Club) Invitational 12-17 January Traralgon Junior International Traralgon (Traralgon Tennis Centre) ITF J300 14-19 January Melbourne Wheelchair Open Melbourne (Hume Tennis Centre) ITF Super Series 14-28 January Australian Open Melbourne (Melbourne Park) Grand Slam 20-27 January Australian Open Junior Championships Melbourne (Melbourne Park) Grand Slam 23-27 January Australian Open Wheelchair Championships Melbourne (Melbourne Park) Grand Slam 24-26 January Asia-Pacific Elite 14/u Trophy Melbourne (Melbourne Park) Invitational 26-28 January AO Deaf & Hard of Hearing (DHoH) Championships Melbourne (Melbourne Park) Open International 26-28 January AO Players with an Intellectual Impairment (PWII) Championships Melbourne (Melbourne Park) Open International 26-28 January AO Glam Slam Melbourne (Albert Reserve and Melbourne Park) GLTA

