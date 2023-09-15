Australian summer of tennis calendar set for 2024

Seven Australian cities will host major international tennis tournaments during the upcoming Australian summer.

Friday 15 September 2023
tennis.com.au
Australia
Olivia Gadecki of Team Australia plays Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Team Spain on Ken Rosewall Arena during their Group D match on Day 6 of the 2023 United Cup in Sydney on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. MANDATORY PHOTO CREDIT Tennis Australia/ James Gourley

The world's best players will compete across the country throughout January in Australia's biggest-ever summer of tennis.

Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Hobart and Canberra will all host major events as players prepare for the 112th edition of the Australian Open.

The international tennis season kicks off with the United Cup in Perth and Sydney from 29 December.

The Brisbane International returns to the Queensland Tennis Centre for the first time since 2020, with a WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament taking place from 31 December to 7 January.

The Adelaide International, a WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament, runs from 8 to 13 January.

In Tasmania, the 29th staging of the Hobart International, a WTA 250 event, features in the second week of January.

The Canberra International has been expanded and elevated to a combined ATP Challenger 125 and WTA 125 tournament from 31 December to 6 January.

In a jam-packed summer of tennis further ITF, wheelchair and junior tournaments will take place ahead of the Australian Open.

Australian Summer of Tennis 2024
DateEventLocationCategory
29 December - 7 JanuaryUnited CupPerth (RAC Arena), Sydney (Ken Rosewall Arena)ATP/WTA international mixed team competition
31 December - 7 JanuaryBrisbane InternationalBrisbane (Queensland Tennis Centre)WTA 500, ATP 250
31 December - 6 JanuaryCanberra InternationalCanberra (Canberra Tennis Centre)ATP Challenger 125, WTA 125
2-6 January12/u & 14/u Australian Grasscourt ChampionshipsMildura (Mildura Lawn Tennis Club)National 1000 Series
8-13 JanuaryAdelaide InternationalAdelaide (The Drive)WTA 500, ATP 250
8-13 JanuaryHobart InternationalHobart (Domain Tennis Centre)WTA 250
8-12 JanuaryAO Opening Week (Australian Open qualifying)Melbourne (Melbourne Park)Grand Slam
8-12 JanuaryVictorian Wheelchair OpenMelbourne (Hume Tennis Centre)ITF 1 Series
9-13 JanuaryRafa Nadal Tour (Australian Masters event)Melbourne (Royal Park Tennis Club)Invitational
12-17 JanuaryTraralgon Junior InternationalTraralgon (Traralgon Tennis Centre)ITF J300
14-19 JanuaryMelbourne Wheelchair OpenMelbourne (Hume Tennis Centre)ITF Super Series
14-28 JanuaryAustralian OpenMelbourne (Melbourne Park)Grand Slam
20-27 JanuaryAustralian Open Junior ChampionshipsMelbourne (Melbourne Park)Grand Slam
23-27 JanuaryAustralian Open Wheelchair ChampionshipsMelbourne (Melbourne Park)Grand Slam
24-26 JanuaryAsia-Pacific Elite 14/u TrophyMelbourne (Melbourne Park)Invitational
26-28 JanuaryAO Deaf & Hard of Hearing (DHoH) ChampionshipsMelbourne (Melbourne Park)Open International
26-28 JanuaryAO Players with an Intellectual Impairment (PWII) ChampionshipsMelbourne (Melbourne Park)Open International
26-28 JanuaryAO Glam SlamMelbourne (Albert Reserve and Melbourne Park)GLTA

