De Minaur exits in fourth round at US Open 2023

Alex de Minaur will take multiple positives from a successful North American summer, after bowing out to No.3 seed Daniil Medvedev in the US Open fourth round.

The No.1 Australian started strong against the former champion, taking the opening set in an efficient 33 minutes, before Medvedev recovered to claim a 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-1 win.

Contested in humid conditions at Louis Armstrong Stadium, Medvedev required all his experience to halt the momentum of an in-form De Minaur - particularly after he was treated for apparent breathing difficulties early in the first set.

With a double break of serve, De Minaur soon held a 6-2 advantage but encountered a far tougher challenge from the Russian in the second set.

The depth of the Australian's determination showed as he saved five break points in the fourth game but after navigating that challenge, Medvedev claimed the set with a first break of serve in the 10th game.

From there, all momentum was with Medvedev - a winner over Novak Djokovic to claim his lone Grand Slam title at the 2021 US Open - who completed his victory in two hours and 40 minutes.

De Minaur, meanwhile, will look back on a successful period after contesting a first ATP Masters 1000 final in Toronto, where he upset top-10 opponents Medvedev and Taylor Fritz. He subsequently peaked at a career-high world No.12.

The 24-year-old now turns his attention to leading Australia's charge in the Davis Cup Finals, with the group stage to be contested in Manchester next week.

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS

Men's singles, fourth round

[3] Daniil Medvedev d [13] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-2

> VIEW: US Open 2023 men's singles draw

