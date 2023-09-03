Hijikata bows out in fourth round at US Open 2023

Rinky Hijikata's stunning career-best run at the US Open has come to an end.

The 22-year-old Australian scored victories over three higher-ranked opponents to advance to a Grand Slam fourth round for the first time in his career.

But world No.10 Frances Tiafoe proved a challenge too big, with the American recording a 6-4 6-1 6-4 victory against the Aussie wildcard in their fourth-round clash today at Flushing Meadows.

World No.110 Hijikata was unawed playing in front of a packed Louis Armstrong Stadium, gallantly testing his more-experienced opponent in the early stages of the match.

There was only a single break of serve in a tight opening set, with Tiafoe striking in the ninth game.

It proved a major momentum changer, with crowd favourite Tiafoe quickly winning seven of the next eight games to race to a two-set lead.

Hijikata kept fighting hard, but Tiafoe was proving almost untouchable on serve. The 25-year-old American did not face a break point until the seventh game of the third set.

Despite breaking Tiafoe's serve twice late in the third set, Hijikata was unable to consolidate.

This helped Tiafoe close out victory in one hour and 59 minutes. The 10th seed finished with 15 aces and won 83 per cent of first-serve points.

Hijikata can take many positives from an incredible tournament. His ranking is set to soar, with a top-100 debut the reward for his breakout performance.

His exit leaves Alex de Minaur as the last Australian standing in the men's singles competition at this year's US Open.

World No.13 De Minaur, who is enjoying his best run in New York since 2020, takes on US Open 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round tomorrow.

De Minaur has won his past two matches against the world No.3, including a straight-sets win in Canada last month.

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS

Men's singles, fourth round

[10] Frances Tiafoe (USA) d [WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-4 6-1 6-4

COMING UP

Men's singles, fourth round

[13] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [3] Daniil Medvedev

> VIEW: US Open 2023 men's singles draw

