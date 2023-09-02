Dominant De Minaur eases into US Open second week

Is Alex de Minaur saving his best for last at the 2023 US Open?

The season-ending major is statistically De Minaur's best-performing Grand Slam, and he added to his impressive New York record on Sunday as he eased past Nicolas Jarry to reach the final 16 for a third time.

De Minaur, the current No.13 seed and a US Open 2020 quarterfinalist, dominated from start to finish against 23rd-seeded Jarry, taking one hour and 43 minutes to record the 6-1 6-3 6-2 win.

It adds to a personal-best season for De Minaur, who captured the biggest of his seventh career titles at Acapulco in March.

In Toronto last month, he defeated top-10 opponents Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz to progress to ATP Masters 1000 final for a first time. He subsequently climbed to a peak world No.12 ranking.

De Minaur underlined his status as a top-tier player in a near-flawless performance against Jarry.

Showcasing his trademark court coverage, De Minaur also established early authority against the Chilean with exceptional accuracy, recording only two unforced errors as he took a 6-1 lead after 26 minutes.

While the 27-year-old Jarry was more competitive early in the second set, De Minaur again drew on his exceptional retrieving ability to claim a fourth service break for a 3-1 advantage. As the error count grew for Jarry, De Minaur easily closed out the set.

There was a brief challenge when Jarry earned a first break point opportunity as De Minaur served to consolidate another service break early in the third set; a quick recovery from the No.13 seed, however, only added to his opponent's overall frustration.

Jarry ultimately had no answers as De Minaur completed the match by forcing another error from the Chilean, the disparate stats sheet telling the story of the Australian's overall efficiency.

While De Minaur recorded 10 winners and only 10 unforced errors, Jarry's 24 winners were vastly undermined by his 41 misses.

Booking a fourth-round meeting with either No.3 seed Medvedev, or world No.32 Sebastian Baez, De Minaur completed a pleasing first week at Flushing Meadows.

After a dropped set against Timofey Skatov, he limited Wibing Yu to just four games in their second-round match.

De Minaur, who is aiming to his quarterfinal run in 2020, is joined by fellow Australian Rinky Hijikata in the US Open's fourth round.

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS

Men's singles, third round

[13] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [23] Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 6-1 6-3 6-2

COMING UP

Men's singles, fourth round

[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [10] Frances Tiafoe (USA)

[13] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [3] Daniil Medvedev or Sebastian Baez (ARG)

