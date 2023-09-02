De Minaur eyeing fourth-round spot at US Open 2023

Alex de Minaur has made an impressive start to his US Open 2023 campaign.

After recording his most dominant Grand Slam victory in five years, the 24-year-old Australian is now attempting to advance to the US Open fourth round for the third time in his career.

To reach this stage for the first time since 2020, De Minaur needs to beat world No.25 Nicolas Jarry.

World No.13 De Minaur has won both of his previous meetings against the 27-year-old from Chile, yet enters their third-round showdown with caution.

"He's dangerous because he's very big and has a great serve and forehand," De Minaur noted.

"He's got very good weapons (and) at any moment he can just flip the switch and take the racquet out of your hand.

"It is going to be a difficult match, in the sense that I am going to have to do my best to keep him on the run and uncomfortable out there, and try to not to let him dictate to me."

If De Minaur wins, he will join compatriot Rinky Hijikata in the fourth round.

Hijikata, a 22-year-old wildcard, is enjoying a career-best run and has become the youngest Australian to reach a Grand Slam fourth round since De Minaur at the US Open in 2019.

Australian Ellen Perez, a 27-year-old ranked world No.13 in doubles, also features on day six at Flushing Meadows.

The US Open is broadcast in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage starting from 1am AEST.

Aussies in action on day six:

Men's singles, third round

[13] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [23] Nicolas Jarry (CHI), Court 17, fourth match (not before 7am AEST)



Women's doubles, second round

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Magda Linette (POL)/Bernarda Pera (USA), Court 13, second match

