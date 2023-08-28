Australian team claims five gold medals at IBSA World Games

The Australian team performed strongly at the IBSA World Games in Great Britain, with four players winning gold medals.

The International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games are the largest high-level international event for visually impaired athletes and were held in Birmingham from 18-27 August.

An 11-member Australian team claimed a total of nine medals. With five of these gold, Australia was the top-performing nation at the event.

Grace Hobbs, a 20-year-old from New South Wales, scooped two gold medals. As did Mick Leigh from New South Wales and Victorian Ross Patterson.

Other medal winners included New South Wales teen Courtney Webeck and South Australian Mark Haskett.

While Arato Kasato-Green, the youngest member of the Australian team at 11 years old, won multiple medals too - silver in doubles and bronze in singles.

IBSA World Games 2023Australian medal winners Player Medal Grace Hobbs Gold (B2/4 women's doubles)Gold (B4/5 women's singles) Michael Leigh Gold (B3 men's singles)Gold (B2/4 men's doubles) Ross Patterson Gold (B4/5 men's singles)Gold (B2/4 men's doubles) Courtney Webeck Gold (B2/4 women's doubles)Bronze (B2 women's singles) Mark Haskett Silver (B2 men's singles)Silver (B2/4 men's doubles) Arato Katsuda-Green Silver (B2/4 men's doubles)Bronze (B4/5 men's singles)

More than 1000 athletes from 70 nations competed across multiple sports at the IBSA World Games, which are held every four years.

This was the first time that Tennis Australia has supported a blind and low vision (BLV) team at an international event.

The Australian team is now travelling to Poland to compete at the IBTA BLV World Tennis Championships this week.

