Clubs, associations reaping benefits from Competitive Player Profiles

Players across Australia are required to complete a Competitive Player Profile before 1 September.

A Competitive Player Profile connects an individual's Tennis ID and UTR Rating, allowing upcoming match data, as well as playing history and performance stats, to be stored securely in a central location.

The Peninsula Tennis Association in Victoria mandated this for its 2022-23 summer season and, according to junior liaison Jo McCulloch, it "made a massive difference".

"There were only a few little hiccups along the way," McCulloch told tennis.com.au.

"A few people needed to be prompted to do it, but once that they knew that they couldn't participate in the comp (without a Competitive Player Profile), that got them moving."

McCulloch, a member of the Hastings Tennis Club, explained all players needed to provide their club with their Competitive Player Profile details before teams could be submitted.

"It meant clubs could enter their teams using an individual's Tennis ID," said.

"They didn't have to find out the proper spelling of names or worry about getting birth dates correct. As each person had created their own profile, you know everything is already correct.

"It's made a massive difference, it's really good."

With more than 400 juniors competing in the Peninsula Tennis Association, McCulloch's role involves "going through 75 games a weekend" to check all details.

"It's cleaned up the system unbelievably (well)," she said. It's so good because every player's match details are in the one spot now. They don't have three or four different profiles.

"When you need to add in a reserve, you have their Tennis ID, so you're not getting them mixed up with anyone else who may have a similar name.

"It's helped us a lot and definitely made the workload a lot easier. It saves a hell of a lot of time and there's no confusion anymore. It's very clean."

McCulloch also believes Competitive Player Profiles have made the grading process, which is often a stressful and contentious task, much smoother.

"Tennis IDs make grading very easy. You can look at a player's past results, see their UTR, and know you're looking at the right person," she said.

"Players are starting to find their UTRs are becoming more accurate too, as all their details are going into the one spot."

The Peninsula Tennis Association is looking forward to a big summer and has added an extra two junior sections in response to rising player interest.

"We've got a lot of green ball kids coming in and we're actually finding a lot of the kids in the top sections are also playing in the afternoons too. It is awesome to see them making that transition into the open section," McCulloch said.

