Astra Sharma: "If you put in the work, you’ll see some sort of a result"

Astra Sharma has reached impressive heights in her playing career.

The 27-year-old from Perth has been ranked as high as world No.84 in singles and world No.91 in doubles. Her on-court highlights include reaching the Australian Open 2019 mixed doubles final, as well as winning one WTA singles and three WTA doubles titles.

The studious Sharma played US college tennis and majored in medicine, health and society before turning professional. She also completed a masters degree in Applied Physiology and Kinesiology last year.

In our Training Tips series, Sharma shares an insight into her biggest lessons and practice routines ...

What is the most important lesson you've learnt through tennis?

I think the professionalism that's involved. You need do things right to get the most out of anything and if you put in the work, you'll see some sort of a result. That is not always in terms of winning or losing, but definitely in how you feel.

What is the best advice you have received in your career?

Be really gentle with yourself. A lot of the time you can get caught up in everything and beat yourself up. But you need to be your own best friend, because it can be a lonely and tough life on tour.

What is your preferred time to practice?

Generally later morning. If I'm at home during pre-season, I'll generally train from 9am to 11am, or 8am to 11am, because that's when most others are on court. But if given the choice, it'd be 10am onwards for me.

Do you have a favourite part of your game to work on?

I really like working on my slice and drop shot. The touch stuff is always good fun.

What is your least favourite part of practice?

I dislike the off-court conditioning the most.

What advice would you share to aspiring tennis players on how to get the most from a practice session?

Keep it short and sharp. Sometimes I feel like we have set times for practice, which can actually be counterproductive. If you feel like you've done enough, don't be afraid to get off.

Do you remember the first professional player you had the opportunity to practice with?

I think it was Casey Dellacqua.

If you could choose anyone from tennis history to practice with, who would it be?

I'd want to hit with Justine Henin. She was my idol growing up.

Finally, if you had five minutes left in a practice session and could choose to do anything, what would you do?

A few drop volleys.

Read more in our Training Tips series:

> Alex Bolt

> Lizette Cabrera

> Jaimee Fourlis

> Priscilla Hon

> Storm Hunter

> Maddison Inglis

> Jason Kubler

> John Peers

> Max Purcell

> Luke Saville

> John-Patrick Smith

> Aleksandar Vukic

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!