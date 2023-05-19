Lizette Cabrera: "Tennis has helped me become more resilient"

Lizette Cabrera grew up in Townsville dreaming of competing on the world stage.

The 25-year-old is now living out those dreams, having achieved top-150 rankings in both singles and doubles.

Cabrera also advanced to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal earlier this year, teaming with fellow Townsville talent John-Patrick Smith in the Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles competition.

In our Training Tips series, Cabrera provides an insight into her practice routines ...

Do you have a preferred time of the day to practice?

I like to practice in the morning. I'm very much a morning person, but to be honest, any time of the day is fine.

Do you like to follow a set routine on the practice court?

Usually, I like to do a big session in the morning and then more specifics or match play in the afternoon. But I don't do that every day, it just depends fitness wise what I have on as well. I usually mix it up between one or two sessions a day.

What is your least favourite part of training?

I struggle on the Wattbike. That's my least favourite thing to do.

What is your favourite part of training?

I love target work and specific stuff like that. That's what I grew up doing, so I really enjoy that.

Do you remember the first professional player you had the chance to hit with?

I got the call up during the Brisbane International to hit with Camila Giorgi when I was younger and that was fun.

Do you recall being particularly nervous for any practice sessions?

Not really. Whenever I get the opportunity to hit with a big-name player, I think it's super exciting. Obviously, you do get nervous because you want to hit well, but it's good to see how your game compares to theirs.

If you could hit with any player, past or present, who would it be?

There's two. I'd love to hit with Justine Henin, she is one of my favourite players, and I also want to play Victoria Azarenka one day, as she is someone who I looked up to when I was younger.

If you had five minutes left in a training session and could work on anything, what would you choose?

I would work on my backhand down the line.

What lessons has tennis taught you about life?

Consistency pays off and with how hard it is to travel and be alone on the road, it means you can get through anything. Tennis has helped me become more resilient for the challenges I've faced in my life.

What is the best advice you've ever received?

Don't compare yourself to anyone else's journey. Just do the little things right, never stop enjoying it and make sure you always be grateful.

Read more in our Training Tips series:

> Alex Bolt

> Jaimee Fourlis

> Priscilla Hon

> Storm Hunter

> Maddison Inglis

> Jason Kubler

> John Peers

> Max Purcell

> Luke Saville

> Astra Sharma

> John-Patrick Smith

> Aleksandar Vukic

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!