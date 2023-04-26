Kyrgios commits to representing Team World at this year's Laver Cup

Australia's Nick Kyrgios has confirmed he will join Team World later this year for the sixth edition of Laver Cup, to be held at Rogers Arena in Vancouver from 22-24 September.

The Wimbledon finalist is recovering from knee surgery at the start of the year, but is back on the practice court and is excited to rejoin Captain John McEnroe's Team World.

"I'm pumped to be a part of Team World," said Kyrgios. "As I've said many times before, a kid from Canberra representing the world, it's pretty special and I'm ready to go to battle."

Nick Kyrgios will join Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, and Frances Tiafoe as Team World seeks a second Laver Cup title at Rogers Arena in Vancouver from September 22-24, 2023. pic.twitter.com/t0NAZYOkoC — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) April 24, 2023





Kyrgios enjoyed one of his best seasons in 2022. He teamed with fellow Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis to capture his first Grand Slam title in the men's doubles at the Australian Open and went on an incredible run to reach the Wimbledon singles final, becoming the first unseeded Grand Slam men's finalist since 2008.

He then won his second doubles title of the year in Atlanta and captured both the singles and doubles titles at the ATP 500 in Washington, before progressing to the quarterfinals of the US Open for the first time.

"Nick is one of the most talented guys on tour," said seven-time Grand Slam singles champion McEnroe.

"We saw the level of tennis he's capable of last year at Wimbledon and we're all looking forward to seeing him on the court again soon. He brings great energy and passion. I'm excited to have him back on the team in Vancouver."

Kyrgios has represented Team World in four of the five editions of Laver Cup - in Prague (2017), Chicago (2018), Geneva (2019) and Boston (2021). He missed last year's Laver Cup in London, where Team World finally captured their inaugural title but hopes he can help continue their success this year.

"The fact that Team World finally got one on the board is amazing," said Kyrgios. "I've been a part of the team four times and we came up short after being close so many times. The fact that now we know we can do it is a special thing. Hopefully, I can just add to that team, not change the spirit up too much, just add some positive vibes and see if we can get it done again."

Kyrgios will join top-ranked Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe for Team World as the event comes to Canada for the first time.

LLLLLLFFFFGGGGGGG KYGS IS BACK BABY 🤮🤮🤮🤮 https://t.co/NPIJe1BFpN — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) April 25, 2023





Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune are the first players confirmed for Team Europe.

The top three-ranked players for each team earn a guaranteed invitation based on their ATP singles ranking on the Monday after Wimbledon (17 July 2023). If a top three-ranked player chooses not to participate, the offer will be made to another high-ranked player.

The remaining three will be captains' picks and named anytime before the start of the US Open. With the naming of Kyrgios, McEnroe is committing to use one of his captain's picks.

