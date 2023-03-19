Ebden and Bopanna crowned Indian Wells doubles champions

Matt Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna are the Indian Wells 2023 men's doubles champions.

They secured the title by beating the world's top team, Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Brit Neal Skupski, 6-3 2-6 [10-8] in today's final.

"We're super proud and happy to win here," Ebden said.





This is 35-year-old Ebden's ninth career ATP doubles title and first at ATP Masters 1000 level.

While at age 43, Bopanna becomes the oldest winner of an ATP Masters 1000 title. This is his fifth at this level and first since 2017.

"It takes everything to be a top team and win these huge tournaments," Ebden said.

"We call this the fifth Grand Slam for a reason. We've faced world-class players, every match was very tough."

Ebden and Bopanna are proving a formidable combination. Since teaming up for the first time in January, they have won 11 of their 15 matches. This is their second title of the season, having also enjoyed a title-winning run in Doha last month.

"We're working on our games, even at our ages we're still improving," Ebden said.

With their victory in the Californian desert, Ebden becomes only the eighth Australian to claim an Indian Wells men's doubles title in the tournament's 49-year history.

Indian Wells men's doubles - Australian champions Player Title won Colin Dibley 1976 David Macpherson 1992 Todd Woodbridge 1996 Mark Woodforde 1996 Pat Rafter 1998 Sandon Stolle 1999 John Peers 2021 Matt Ebden 2023

Ebden, who started the tournament ranked No.37, is projected to rise to a career-high world No.18 following this title-winning run. He'll also replace Jason Kubler as the Australian No.1.

Aussies in action - Indian Wells

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's doubles, final

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d [1] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR) 6-3 2-6 [10-8]

