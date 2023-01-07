Adelaide International: Hunter finishes runner-up in doubles

Australia's Storm Hunter has launched her 2023 season with a finals appearance in the Adelaide International women's doubles tournament alongside Czech Katerina Siniakova.

But a sixth WTA doubles title wasn't to be for the 28-year-old, with all-American pair Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend securing a 6-2 7-6( 2) win over the Australia-Czech duo in the championship match.

Hunter and SIniakova, the No.1 seeds at the WTA 500 tournament, had combined successfully once before, lifting the trophy in Berlin last season.

Hunter, who holds the world No.10 doubles ranking, had also experienced success in Adelaide, lifting the trophy with countrywoman Ash Barty last year.

No.6 seeds Muhammad and Townsend were solid from the outset of Saturday's final, taking a 4-0 lead and going on to secure the first set in 30 minutes. They soon extended that advantage, with an early break in the second set soon taking the Americans to a 5-4 lead.

But Siniakova is the world No.1 doubles player and alongside countrywoman Barbora Krejcikova is a winner of six Grand Slam women's doubles titles - including three of the four majors in 2022.

The 26-year-old lifted at a critical point against the aggressive Americans, helping gain a critical break as Muhammed served for the match while leading 6-2 5-4.

With Hunter sturdy and Siniakova's groundstrokes firing, the Australian-Czech duo claimed three consecutive games to force a tiebreak.

It proved a temporary reprieve for the popular top seeds, as the Americans seized control, a Muhammad net winner securing victory after an hour and 25 minutes on court.

"It's been a really fun week," said Hunter thanking both her Czech partner, and supporters at the Adelaide International

"It's such a pleasure to play at home. We really enjoy coming here, all the Aussies. Thank you to all the fans, you make it unbelievable to play here.

"We really enjoy coming to Adelaide. Its one of the best weeks on tour."

The Adelaide International, a combined ATP 250 and WTA 500 event, is part of a two-week Adelaide Festival of Tennis. The festival includes back-to-back tournaments and concludes on 14 January.

> BUY NOW: Adelaide International tickets

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Adelaide

TODAY'S RESULTS



Women's doubles, final

[6] Asia Muhammad (USA)/Taylor Townsend (USA) d [1] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v 6-2 7-6(2)