Victoria and Queensland claim titles at 2022 Australian Teams Championship

Queensland and Victoria have dominated at the 2022 Australian Teams Championship presented by Kia for the 11/u and 13/u age groups on the Gold Coast.

In the 11/u age group, Queensland's Taiki Takizawa, Arkin Amin-Patel and Kevin Luo, with team manager Clint Letcher, won the Rod Laver Cup convincingly over New South Wales 3-0.

Pauline Ma, Eleni Makantasis, Musemma Cilek of Victoria, led by team manager Kim Davis, defeated New South Wales 2-1 to win the Margaret Court Cup.

In the 13/u age group, Queensland's Cody Atkinson, Connor McEvoy and Asher Brownrigg, with team manager Glenn Hamilton, won the Sproule Stephens Trophy against the ACT 2-1.

Victoria's Koharu Nishikawa, Gurmanat Sandhu and Ava Beck, led by Gen Lorbergs, defeated the NSW team 2-1 to win the Mary Hawton Trophy.

More than 150 up-and-coming tennis players from each Australian state and New Zealand are contesting the annual junior team competition this week.

On Thursday, Australia's top 15/u juniors will compete for the Wayne Reid Cup when their tournament begins.

The tournament is one of four Australian Junior Championship events held each year and played on each of the Grand Slam surfaces - clay, grass and hard court.

Final results

Rod Laver Cup - 11/u boys

Final: [1] Queensland d [2] New South Wales 3-0

Rod Laver Cup - final placings 1. Queensland 2. New South Wales 3. Victoria 4. Western Australia 5. New Zealand 6. Australian Capital Territory 7. South Australia 8. Tasmania

Margaret Court Cup - 11/u girls

Final: Victoria d [2] New South Wales 2-1

Margaret Court Cup - final placings 1. Victoria 2. New South Wales 3. Queensland 4. New Zealand 5. Australian Capital Territory 6. South Australia 7. Western Australia

Sproule Stephens Trophy - 13/u boys

Final: [4] Queensland d [1] Australian Capital Territory 2-1

Sproule Stephens Trophy- final placings 1. Queensland 2. Australian Capital Territory 3. South Australia 4. Western Australia 5. Victoria 6. New South Wales 7. New Zealand 8. Northern Territory 9. Tasmania

Mary Hawton Trophy - 13/u girls

Final: [1] Victoria d [2] New South Wales 2-1

Mary Hawton Trophy- final placings 1. Victoria 2. New South Wales 3. Queensland 4. Western Australia 5. South Australia 6. New Zealand 7. Northern Territory 8. Tasmania

