Ash Barty, thank you for all you’ve done for tennis

Three-time Grand Slam champion Ash Barty spoke with media today alongside long -time coach Craig Tyzzer following her retirement announcement yesterday.

"A lot of different things have happened in my life and that have changed my perspective and timing is everything... I just knew that for me, the time was right," Barty said as she reflected on her decision today.

"I'd given absolutely everything that I could to the sport, and I knew that it wouldn't be fair to my team or the people that have invested so much time and energy into my life to not be 100 per cent committed to them.

"I'm excited for my next chapter as Ash Barty, the person and not the athlete.

"I will forever be connected to tennis. I'll never stop loving the sport. I'll never stop hitting tennis balls. I just won't be doing it selfishly for me to try and, you know, progress my career.

"It'll be for different reasons and I can't wait to get out there with young girls and boys and contribute in different ways. I'm really excited to have more time to do that and I can't wait to get out on court and teach my nieces and nephews and hope that tennis brings them the same love that it brought me.

"It's been a hell of a journey. I wouldn't change a thing, and I certainly have no regrets," Barty added.



you Ash, you have made an invaluable contribution to tennis, both in Australia and around the world," Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said.

"To have the self-awareness and courage to make such a momentous decision at this stage of your life typifies the spirit with which you have gone about your career and is a credit to you, your team, your family and friends."

"We will miss you, nothing surer. All of tennis will. You have set new standards in many aspects of our sport and your success goes far beyond three Slams and a long stint at number one. You leave a legacy of grace, composure, sportsmanship, humility and humanity that we can all learn from. For that and all the joy that you brought onto the court and into our lounge rooms we remain forever grateful.

"Ash, you depart the international tennis scene with our best wishes and our utmost admiration."

A Grand Slam champion on each surface, an Australian representative and an Olympic Bronze Medalist, Barty achieved so much in her career and her impact will inspire many in the years to come.

Messages of love and support for Ash have come from her peers and fans all over the world, with none more special than that from her mentor and friend, Evonne Goolagong Cawley.

"I'm so supportive of Ash, and making a decision that is best for her and makes her happy," Goolagong Cawley said.

"I can't wait to see what the next chapter brings, and to watch Ash achieve her dreams post tennis."

Ash Barty Career Highlights



Australian Open Champion (2022)

Wimbledon Champion (2021)

Roland Garros Champion (2019)

WTA Finals Champion (2019)

US Open Doubles Champion (2018)

Three-time WTA 1000 Champion (3x)

15 WTA Titles

World No. 1 for 120 weeks (first achieved in June 2019)

11-time Australian Representative (Billie Jean King Cup)