Alexei Popyrin advances in Dubai

After entering the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships main draw as a lucky loser, Australia’s Alexei Popyrin claims an impressive first-round victory.

Wednesday 23 February 2022
Vivienne Christie
Dubai, United Arrab Emirates
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 18: Alexei Popyrin of Australia reacts in his first round singles match against Arthur Rinderknech of France during day two of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 18, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
Dubai, UAE

Alexei Popyrin has capitalised superbly on a last-minute opportunity to compete in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, progressing to the second round with a 6-2 6-3 win over Nikoloz Basilashvili.

After exiting in the final round of qualifying, the Australian entered the main draw into the ATP 500 tournament as a lucky loser.

Popyrin took 59 minutes to overcome Basilashvili, who at world No.19 is ranked considerably higher than the No.66 Australian.

With valuable efficiency, Popyrin served five aces, not a single double fault and saved all break points that he faced against the experienced 30-year-old.

It sets up a meeting with Ricardas Berankis, a qualifier at the lucrative tournament.

Alex de Minaur had a tougher day in Dubai, suffering a three-sets loss to Karen Khachanov.

Earlier in Dubai, Australian qualifier Chris O'Connell pushed Andy Murray in a determined display before exiting to the former Grand Slam champion in three sets.

Aussies in action - Dubai

RESULTS
Men's singles, first round
[LL] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 6-2 6-3
Karen Khachanov (RUS) d Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-3 6-7(1) 7-5
[WC] Andy Murray (GBR) d [Q] Chris O'Connell (AUS) 6-7(4 6-3 7-5

Men's doubles, first round
[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SLO) d [WC] Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND)/Saketh Myneni (IND) 7-5 7-5

COMING UP
Men's singles, second round
[LL] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [Q] Ricardas Berankis (LTU)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals
[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SLO) v Hubert Hurkacz (POL)/Jannik Sinner (ITA)