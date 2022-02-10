De Minaur books spot in Rotterdam quarterfinals

Rotterdam, Netherlands
Alex de Minaur has continued his winning run at an ATP 500 tournament in Rotterdam this week.
The 22-year-old Australian scored a hard-fought 7-6(6) 1-6 6-4 second-round victory against American Mackenzie McDonald, overcoming the world No.49 in two hours and 28 minutes.
It propels world No.34 De Minaur into his first ATP quarterfinal since his title-winning run at Eastbourne in June 2021.
De Minaur now plays either top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or Belarusian Ilya Ivashka for a place in the semifinals.
The Aussie is building impressive momentum, having won seven of his nine matches so far in 2022. His only losses have been against top-10 stars Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner.
Aussies in action - Rotterdam
RESULTS
Men's singles, second round
Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 7-6(6) 1-6 6-4
COMING UP
Men's singles, quarterfinals
Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBD
Dallas, USA
Australian Jordan Thompson has advanced to the quarterfinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Dallas.
The world No.83 posted a 7-5 7-6(1) victory against eighth seed Brandon Nakashima in second-round action today.
Thompson had lost his two previous matches against the 20-year-old American, however fired 13 aces and saved all eight break points he faced in this two-hour and 14-minute encounter.
It marks the first time that 27-year-old Thompson has won back-to-back tour-level matches since July.
Thompson now faces either fourth-seeded American Jenson Brooksby or Italian veteran Andreas Seppi in the quarterfinals.
Aussies in action - Dallas
RESULTS
Men's singles, second round
Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [8] Brandon Nakashima (USA) 7-5 7-6(1)
COMING UP
Men's singles, quarterfinals
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v TBD
Men's doubles, first round
[4] Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Andre Goransson (SWE)/Nathaniel Lammons (USA)
