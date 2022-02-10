De Minaur books spot in Rotterdam quarterfinals

Australia's top-ranked man Alex de Minaur has advanced to the quarterfinals at this week's ATP 500 tournament in Rotterdam.

Thursday 10 February 2022
Leigh Rogers
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Alex de Minaur has continued his winning run at an ATP 500 tournament in Rotterdam this week.

The 22-year-old Australian scored a hard-fought 7-6(6) 1-6 6-4 second-round victory against American Mackenzie McDonald, overcoming the world No.49 in two hours and 28 minutes.

It propels world No.34 De Minaur into his first ATP quarterfinal since his title-winning run at Eastbourne in June 2021.

De Minaur now plays either top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or Belarusian Ilya Ivashka for a place in the semifinals.

The Aussie is building impressive momentum, having won seven of his nine matches so far in 2022. His only losses have been against top-10 stars Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner.

Aussies in action - Rotterdam

RESULTS
Men's singles, second round
Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 7-6(6) 1-6 6-4

COMING UP
Men's singles, quarterfinals
Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBD

Dallas, USA

Australian Jordan Thompson has advanced to the quarterfinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Dallas.

The world No.83 posted a 7-5 7-6(1) victory against eighth seed Brandon Nakashima in second-round action today.

Thompson had lost his two previous matches against the 20-year-old American, however fired 13 aces and saved all eight break points he faced in this two-hour and 14-minute encounter.

It marks the first time that 27-year-old Thompson has won back-to-back tour-level matches since July.

Thompson now faces either fourth-seeded American Jenson Brooksby or Italian veteran Andreas Seppi in the quarterfinals.

Aussies in action - Dallas

RESULTS
Men's singles, second round
Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [8] Brandon Nakashima (USA) 7-5 7-6(1)

COMING UP
Men's singles, quarterfinals
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v TBD

Men's doubles, first round
[4] Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Andre Goransson (SWE)/Nathaniel Lammons (USA)

