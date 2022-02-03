Barty nominated for Laureus Sportswoman of the Year

Newly-crowned Australian Open champion Ash Barty has been nominated for Sportswoman of the Year at the prestigious Laureus World Sports Award.

Thursday 03 February 2022
Leigh Rogers
Melbourne, Australia
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 30: Ashleigh Barty of Australia poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning last nights 2022 Australian Open Women's Singles Final, at Royal Exhibition Building on January 30, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

Ash Barty could soon have another coveted award to add to her growing trophy cabinet.

The 25-year-old Australian is one of six nominees for the prestigious Laureus Sportswoman of the Year at the upcoming 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards.

Barty is nominated alongside fellow Australian Emma McKeon (swimming), as well as Americans Allyson Felix (athletics) and Katie Ledecky (swimming), Spaniard Alexis Putellas (football) and Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah (athletics).

This is the first time Barty has been nominated for the award, which has been presented annually since 2000, and she becomes the first Australian female tennis player to receive the honour.


Athletics star Cathy Freeman is the only previous Australian winner, receiving the 2001 award.

Barty is the sixth Australian in total to be nominated for this award, joining golfer Karrie Webb (2001) as well as swimmers Libby Lenton (2008), Stephanie Rice (2009) and Emma McKeon (2022).

The Laureus World Sports Awards nominees are selected by a panel of 1300 sports journalists, then members of the Laureus World Sports Academy vote to decide the winners.

Award winners will be announced in April.