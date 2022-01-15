Peers and Polasek capture Sydney Tennis Classic doubles title

John Peers and Filip Polasek are the Sydney Tennis Classic men's doubles champions.

The Australian-Slovakian combination secured the ATP 250 title with a 7-5 7-5 victory against Italians Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini at Ken Rosewall Arena today.

Peers and Polasek were impressive on serve in the 100-minute final, winning 83 per cent of first serve points against the Australian Open 2015 champions.

There was only a single break in a tight opening set, with Peers and Polasek striking in the 12th game.

The Italians took control early in the second set, racing to a 5-2. They had four set points on Fognini's serve in the eighth game, but couldn't convert any.

It proved a major momentum changer, with Peers and Polasek capturing four straight games to regain the lead.

A fifth consecutive game, breaking Fognini's serve once again, sealed a thrilling victory for Peers and Polasek.

From the brink of a tiebreak to champions 🏆



Aussie John Peers and Filip Polasek pull off an incredible comeback to claim the men's doubles championship! 🇦🇺🇸🇰



Watch: @9Gem

Blog: https://t.co/xX1y60iWGx

Stream: https://t.co/e8QuuIhObe#9WWOS #Tennis #SydneyTennisClassic pic.twitter.com/5bYlB28pZQ — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 15, 2022





It caps a terrific week for the third seeds, who bravely saved four match points in a quarterfinal victory against Kazakhstan's Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Pakistan's Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi on Thursday.

This is 33-year-old Peers' 26th career ATP doubles title and fifth won on home soil. His last title-winning run in Australia was at the Brisbane International in January 2018.

The victory also extends Peers' streak of winning at least one ATP doubles title a season to 10 years, highlighting his incredible consistency.

This is world No.13 Peers and world No.9 Polasek's second title as a team, adding to their Indian Wells triumph in October.

The duo have now won 19 of their past 23 matches together, providing incredible momentum ahead of next week's Australian Open.

Sydney Tennis Classic

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's doubles, final

[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) d Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Fabio Fognini (ITA) 7-5 7-5