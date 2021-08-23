Ash Barty wins Cincinnati singles title

Ash Barty is the Western & Southern Open 2021 women's singles champion.

The world No.1 claimed the title with a comprehensive 6-3 6-1 win against Swiss wildcard Jil Teichmann in today's final.

World No.76 Teichmann had been on a giant-killing run, eliminating world No.2 Naomi Osaka, Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and world No.4 Karolina Pliskova to advance to the biggest final of her career. However, the 24-year-old proved no match for Barty.

From three-all in the opening set, Barty won 10 of the final 11 games to seal victory in 73 minutes.

Unbeatable, unbelievable form.



Make that 5 WTA singles titles in 2021 for the World No.1 🙌@ashbarty | #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/5E3oBvDbCc — wta (@WTA) August 22, 2021





Barty becomes the fifth Australian woman to win a Cincinnati singles title - and first in 48 years. Previous Australian champions are Thelma Coyne Long (1953), Lesley Bowrey (1969), Margaret Court (1972) and Evonne Goolagong Cawley (1973).

It is Barty's 13th career singles title in total - and a tour-leading fifth of the season.





Barty did not lose a set throughout her title-winning run and improves her season record to 40 wins from 47 matches.

"I think being able to come through and play a really clean week and walk away with the title is probably not what I really expected of myself, but (it's) certainly nice," Barty said.

The 25-year-old now heads to New York to prepare for the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, where she'll be the top seed in the women's singles draw for the first time in her career.

"We're just excited that we've got matches under our belt in tough conditions here in Cincy, and that's put us in really good stead going into New York," said Barty.

Barty's victory caps a brilliant tournament for Australian women, after Sam Stosur teamed with China's Zhang Shuai to claim the Cincinnati women's doubles title yesterday.

> READ: Stosur and Zhang crowned Cincinnati doubles champions

Aussies in action - Cincinnati

TODAY'S RESULTS

Women's singles, final

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) d [WC] Jil Teichmann (SUI) 6-3 6-1