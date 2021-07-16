Storm Sanders sets Prague quarterfinals

Prague, Czech Republic
Storm Sanders advanced to the quarterfinals of the Livesport Prague Open after a fighting win over Nuria Parrizas Diaz.
The determined West Australian took two hours and seven minutes to complete a 4-6 6-3 6-1 victory over the Spaniard.
It was the fifth time this year that Sanders recovered from a first-set deficit to achieve a comeback win.
It also marks a second WTA-level quarterfinal this season for the 26-year-old Sanders, who upset countrywoman Ajla Tomljanovic and No.7 see Yulia Putintseva as she progressed to the same stage of the Adelaide International in February.
Victory over the world No.117 Parrizas Diaz in the Czech Republic also marked a second straight win over a higher-ranked opponent, after a first-round upset of No.4 seed Marie Bouzkova.
Currently sitting at a career-best world no.141 singles ranking, Sanders will set a new high with her Prague performance.
Sanders also continued her impressive progress in doubles alongside American partner Asia Muhammad.
In a near-perfect performance, the pair dropped just one in game in quarterfinal win over British opponents Naiktha Bains and Samantha Murray
Aussies in action - Prague
RESULTS
Women's singles, second round
Storm Sanders (AUS) d Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) 4-6 6-3 6-1
Women's doubles, quarterfinals
Storm Sanders (AUS)/Asia Muhammad (USA) d Naiktha Bains (GBR)/Samantha Murray Sharan 6-1 6-0
COMING UP
Women's singles, quarterfinals
Storm Sanders (AUS) v Greet Minnen (BEL)
Women's doubles, semifinals
Storm Sanders (AUS)/Asia Muhammad (USA) v Marie Bouzkova (CZE)/Lucie Hradecka (CZE)