Storm Sanders sets Prague quarterfinals

Prague, Czech Republic

Storm Sanders advanced to the quarterfinals of the Livesport Prague Open after a fighting win over Nuria Parrizas Diaz.

The determined West Australian took two hours and seven minutes to complete a 4-6 6-3 6-1 victory over the Spaniard.

Wait for the drop 🥁



Some way to come from behind and reach a second quarterfinal of the season, 🇦🇺 @stormsanders94!#PragueOpen pic.twitter.com/cVxlBbLr5Z — wta (@WTA) July 15, 2021

It was the fifth time this year that Sanders recovered from a first-set deficit to achieve a comeback win.





It also marks a second WTA-level quarterfinal this season for the 26-year-old Sanders, who upset countrywoman Ajla Tomljanovic and No.7 see Yulia Putintseva as she progressed to the same stage of the Adelaide International in February.

Victory over the world No.117 Parrizas Diaz in the Czech Republic also marked a second straight win over a higher-ranked opponent, after a first-round upset of No.4 seed Marie Bouzkova.

Currently sitting at a career-best world no.141 singles ranking, Sanders will set a new high with her Prague performance.

Sanders also continued her impressive progress in doubles alongside American partner Asia Muhammad.

In a near-perfect performance, the pair dropped just one in game in quarterfinal win over British opponents Naiktha Bains and Samantha Murray

Aussies in action - Prague

RESULTS

Women's singles, second round

Storm Sanders (AUS) d Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) 4-6 6-3 6-1

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Asia Muhammad (USA) d Naiktha Bains (GBR)/Samantha Murray Sharan 6-1 6-0



COMING UP

Women's singles, quarterfinals

Storm Sanders (AUS) v Greet Minnen (BEL)

Women's doubles, semifinals

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Asia Muhammad (USA) v Marie Bouzkova (CZE)/Lucie Hradecka (CZE)