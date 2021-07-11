Wimbledon champions Ash Barty and Dylan Alcott celebrated

No sooner had Dylan Alcott and Ash Barty lifted silverware at the All England Club than the accolades started flowing for the Australian champions.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was quick to congratulate the respective world No.1s, after Dylan Alcott claimed a second consecutive quad wheelchair singles title and Ash Barty spectacularly seized the women's title.

Offering encouragement for Alcott to pursue 'the Golden Slam', the Prime Minister acknowledged Barty for inspiring other Australians.

Congratulations @DylanAlcott on winning your second #Wimbledon title. Truly extraordinary. On to Tokyo for the ‘golden slam’. https://t.co/v7SW1UE7SP — Scott Morrison (@ScoMo30) July 10, 2021





Magnificent. Inspirational. Congratulations @ashbarty! A great Australian champion. Australia is bursting with pride. A generational achievement.



Respect also for Karolína Plíšková. A great competitor.



Ash Barty. Wimbledon Champion. How good! pic.twitter.com/th5XYUPnAr — Scott Morrison (@ScoMo30) July 10, 2021





Other political leaders also provided congratulations:

You’ve got to love this imagery - @ashbarty has lifted the whole country up, not just the #Wimbledon trophy #BartyParty 🎾 https://t.co/gwgZcS78GO — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 10, 2021





Congratulations @ashbarty and @DylanAlcott!



The whole country celebrates with you.



Enjoy this moment you’ve worked so hard for, for so long. https://t.co/3FSwvMr8ns — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) July 10, 2021





Superstar entertainer Kylie Minogue joined the conversation:

ASSSSSSSSHHHHBAAAARRRTYYYYYYYY!!! — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) July 10, 2021





As did Hollywood star Hugh Jackman:





Tennis legend Rod Laver, who claimed the first of four Wimbledon singles titles exactly 60 years ago, anticipates more glory for the celebrated Australians.

Congratulations on your Wimbledon victory today @DylanAlcott. The Golden Slam beckons, you are unstoppable! 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) July 10, 2021





So happy for you @ashbarty, your dream comes true and what a fight. Congratulations on your Wimbledon victory, I hope you and your team celebrate well along with your many fans around the world and back in Australia. 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) July 10, 2021





Led by Billie Jean King, other tennis greats expressed similarly warm sentiments:

Congratulations to @ashbarty, the first Australian woman to win a #Wimbledon singles title since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980! 🏆 #BartyParty https://t.co/2IHzQOf6Z3 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 10, 2021





Victory today like out of a movie….so emotional! 😅@ashbarty wins on 50th Anniversary of Evonne Goolagong’s title, her idol. Full circle from winning Jr Wimbledon-2 year sabbatical-RG title-No #1-today🏆 #specialmoment #champion 👏🌱💚 — Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) July 10, 2021





Well done Ash 💪👏



A champ on and off the court. — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) July 10, 2021





This is a moment that EVERY Aussie tennis player dreams of. A massive massive congrats to @ashbarty on giving all the young kids in Australia a vision of what their future could be!!! @Wimbledon champion pic.twitter.com/7KMyZ7WnbK — Rennae Stubbs ♈️ (@rennaestubbs) July 10, 2021





Stars from other sports appreciated the enormity of Alcott and Barty's Wimbledon milestones.

Cathy Freeman, 400-metre track gold medalist at the Sydney 2000 Olympics:

Massive pride in our girl! Congratulations @ashbarty! We are all so very proud of you. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/WToQZQpkwj — Cathy Freeman (@CathyFreeman) July 10, 2021





Australian racer and Paralympic gold medalist Kurt Fearnley:





Australian cricketer Alyssa Healey:

Well done @DylanAlcott and @ashbarty!! Continuously making us all proud 👊🏼 — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) July 10, 2021





Former Olympic swimmer Giaan Rooney:





There were poignant words from Simona Halep, who was unable to defend her 2019 Wimbledon title due to injury.

Could not be happier for you @ashbarty - huge congratulations on your @Wimbledon title and enjoy every second 🤗🏆 pic.twitter.com/LqX4zYEjYh — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) July 10, 2021





But it was fellow Australian players who were arguably most excited for the champions.





No words! So proud https://t.co/yFYWtObp7G — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) July 10, 2021









She’s all class. Couldn’t think of a more humble champion. What a ⭐️ Congrats Ash!!!!! #wimbledon https://t.co/G5yfN9VUs4 — Lizette Cabrera (@lizzycabrera97) July 10, 2021





Alcott and Barty had earlier showcased the camaraderie that helps inspire each other's Grand Slam progress.



