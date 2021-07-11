Wimbledon champions Ash Barty and Dylan Alcott celebrated

No sooner had Dylan Alcott and Ash Barty lifted silverware at the All England Club than the accolades started flowing for the Australian champions.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was quick to congratulate the respective world No.1s, after Dylan Alcott claimed a second consecutive quad wheelchair singles title and Ash Barty spectacularly seized the women's title.
Offering encouragement for Alcott to pursue 'the Golden Slam', the Prime Minister acknowledged Barty for inspiring other Australians.
Other political leaders also provided congratulations:
Superstar entertainer Kylie Minogue joined the conversation:
As did Hollywood star Hugh Jackman:
Tennis legend Rod Laver, who claimed the first of four Wimbledon singles titles exactly 60 years ago, anticipates more glory for the celebrated Australians.
Led by Billie Jean King, other tennis greats expressed similarly warm sentiments:
Stars from other sports appreciated the enormity of Alcott and Barty's Wimbledon milestones.
Cathy Freeman, 400-metre track gold medalist at the Sydney 2000 Olympics:
Australian racer and Paralympic gold medalist Kurt Fearnley:
Australian cricketer Alyssa Healey:
Former Olympic swimmer Giaan Rooney:
There were poignant words from Simona Halep, who was unable to defend her 2019 Wimbledon title due to injury.
But it was fellow Australian players who were arguably most excited for the champions.
Alcott and Barty had earlier showcased the camaraderie that helps inspire each other's Grand Slam progress.