Aussies set to cheer Ash Barty on her path to Wimbledon glory

As Ash Barty continues her quest for Wimbledon glory in London, tennis fans across Australia are preparing for a late night in front of the TV to cheer her on.

The semifinal action will kick off at 10.30pm (AEST) tonight on Nine, with Ash facing former Wimbledon and Australian Open champ Angelique Kerber, who has been in blistering form on the grass in the past few weeks.

Fans are encouraged to cheer Ash on by sharing pictures and videos of how they are getting into the Wimbledon spirit and backing our home grown world No. 1. Tag in @TennisAustralia and let's get #AceItAsh trending!

Whether it's taking to the court for a hit in Wimbledon whites, tucking into classic strawberries and cream or watching the match on TV with a traditional Pimms, throw your support behind Ash and reach out across the world to show her lots of Aussie love.

"We wish Ash all the very best in the semifinal tonight," said Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley.

"Ash has such a humble way of going about her business, she's a total professional and she and her team have all worked so hard to be in this position. She deserves every success and it's exciting to see all of Australia behind her.

"Ever since the golden days of Australian tennis in the 1950s, Aussies have followed Wimbledon from afar, listening to the matches on radio, and then staying up all night to watch on TV. I expect there will be lots of bleary eyes in the office and on zoom calls tomorrow - I know I'll be glued to the TV."

Ash Barty is the first Australian to advance to a Wimbledon ladies' singles semifinal in 21 years and the sixth to achieve the feat in the Open era.

Her run to the semifinal comes 10 years after winning the girls' singles title at the tender age of 15 in 2011, and 50 years after Evonne Goolagong's first Wimbledon win. Barty is paying tribute to her hero and mentor by wearing a Fila tennis dress inspired by Evonne's 1971 Ted Tinling design.

John Newcombe is also celebrating 50 years since his last Wimbledon win, and it is 60 years since the legendary Rod Laver won his first title at The Championships in 1961.

Other Aussies deep into the second week at Wimbledon are Dylan Alcott, aiming to defend his quad wheelchair singles and doubles titles; Storm Sanders, who will partner Barty in the doubles at the Olympics, has reached the doubles semifinals with American Caroline Dolehide; and John Peers, partnering China's Zhang Shuai, is in the mixed doubles quarterfinals.