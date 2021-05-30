Tomljanovic into second round at Roland Garros

Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic begins her Roland Garros 2021 campaign with a straight-sets win against Ukrainian Kateryna Kozlova.

Sunday 30 May 2021
Leigh Rogers
Paris, France
PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 30: Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia celebrates in her First Round match against Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine during Day One of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros on May 30, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Ajla Tomljanovic has made a winning start to her Roland Garros campaign.

The world No.76 moved into the second round with a 6-2 6-4 victory against Ukrainian Kateryna Kozlova in Paris today.

It was a confident performance from Tomljanovic, whose controlled aggression helped her race to a 5-0 lead in the opening set and immediately heap the pressure on her No.159-ranked opponent.

The second set was tighter, but Tomljanovic showed her fighting spirit to close out victory in 101 minutes.

"I'm really happy to get through. I don't think it was the prettiest match, but I toughed it out," Tomljanovic said.

Tomljanovic's first-round victory snaps a five-match losing streak in Paris, which stretches back to a second-round loss in 2015. With all of those losses against top-20 seeded opponents, the 28-year-old made the most of a kinder draw this year, firing 17 winners to outplay Kozlova.

Thrilled to progress to the second round, Tomljanovic wants to keep building on her form.

"Every first round at a Slam for me is always a little bit nerve-racking, just because I want it so much," she admitted.

The No.2-ranked Australian woman has now won 10 of her past 15 matches on clay and will enter a second-round clash against No.31-seeded Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova with growing self-belief.

"Every Slam all I want to do is get as many wins as possible," Tomljanovic said. "It's the four tournaments a year where we as players, we want to play our absolute best."

Tomjlanovic is the only Australian in action on day one in Paris. Nine more Aussies - three women and six men - will play their first-round singles matches over the following two days.

Aussies in action - Roland Garros

RESULTS
Women's singles, first round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Kateryna Kozlova (UKR) 6-2 6-4

COMING UP
Women's singles, first round
[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Bernarda Pera (USA)
[WC] Astra Sharma (AUS) v [Q] Irina Bara (ROU)
[Q] Storm Sanders (AUS) v [14] Elise Mertens (BEL)

Women's singles, second round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [31] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS)

Men's singles, first round
[21] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Stefano Travaglia (ITA)
John Millman (AUS) v Gianluca Mager (ITA)
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [3] Rafael Nadal (ESP)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Jaume Munar (ESP)
James Duckworth (AUS) v Salvatore Caruso (ITA)
[WC] Chris O'Connell (AUS) v Tommy Paul (USA)

