Tomljanovic through to Belgrade second round

BELGRADE, SERBIA

Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic has made a winning start at a WTA 250 tournament in Belgrade this week.

The 28-year-old posted a 6-4 6-3 victory against Serbian wildcard Ivana Jorovic in the opening round.

It continues an impressive run for Tomljanovic, who has now won nine of her past 13 matches on clay. This includes an upset of world No.21 and former Roland Garros finalist Marketa Vondrousova in Rome last week, which helped boost the Australian's ranking to world No.76.

Tomljanovic's 80-minute victory against Jorovic sets up a second-round clash against seventh-seeded Swede Rebecca Peterson. The Aussie leads their head-to-head record 4-1.

Aussies in action - Belgrade

RESULTS

Women's singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [WC] Ivana Jorovic (SRB) 6-4 6-3



COMING UP

Women's singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [7] Rebecca Peterson (SWE)