Ebden into Marseille quarterfinals

Matt Ebden will make further rankings gains after progressing to a second quarterfinal of the 2021 season in Marseille.

Thursday 11 March 2021
Vivienne Christie
Marseille, France
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 03: Matthew Ebden of Australia serves in his Men's Singles 2nd round match against Thiago Monteiro of Brazil during day three of the ATP 250 Great Ocean Road Open at Melbourne Park on February 03, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

From outside the top 300 at the start of the year, Matt Ebden is set to make his top 250 return with a quarterfinal run at Marseille.

The Australian, a qualifier at the ATP 250 tournament, defeated world No.87 Emil Ruusuvuori 6-2 6-2 to record his fourth straight match win in the French coastal city.

Ebden also recorded a win in doubles with countryman Matt Reid, the Australian duo defeating Andrey Golubev and Hugo Nys 6-4 7-5 in the first round.

Taking 72 minutes to record his singles victory, a dominant Ebden broke Ruusuvuori's serve in the fifth and seventh games of the first set and the third and seventh games of the second.

Winning 70% of his first serve points, Ebden didn't record any double faults and saved all three breakpoints that he faced.

It sets up a quarterfinal showing with third seed Karen Khachanov, who overcame American Mackenzie McDonald.

The 33-year-old Ebden is enjoying his second quarterfinal run of the 2021 season, replicating his result in Singapore.


Results:

Men's singles, second round
[Q] Matthew Ebden (AUS) d Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-2 6-2

Men's doubles, first round
Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) d Andrey Golubev (KAZ)/Hugo Nys (MON) 6-4 7-5

Coming up:

Men's singles, quarterfinal
[Q] Matthew Ebden (AUS) v [3] Karen Khachanov [RUS]

Men's doubles, quarterfinal
Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)/Marc Lopez (ESP)