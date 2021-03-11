Ebden into Marseille quarterfinals

From outside the top 300 at the start of the year, Matt Ebden is set to make his top 250 return with a quarterfinal run at Marseille.

The Australian, a qualifier at the ATP 250 tournament, defeated world No.87 Emil Ruusuvuori 6-2 6-2 to record his fourth straight match win in the French coastal city.

Ebden also recorded a win in doubles with countryman Matt Reid, the Australian duo defeating Andrey Golubev and Hugo Nys 6-4 7-5 in the first round.

Taking 72 minutes to record his singles victory, a dominant Ebden broke Ruusuvuori's serve in the fifth and seventh games of the first set and the third and seventh games of the second.

Winning 70% of his first serve points, Ebden didn't record any double faults and saved all three breakpoints that he faced.

It sets up a quarterfinal showing with third seed Karen Khachanov, who overcame American Mackenzie McDonald.

The 33-year-old Ebden is enjoying his second quarterfinal run of the 2021 season, replicating his result in Singapore.





Results:

Men's singles, second round

[Q] Matthew Ebden (AUS) d Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-2 6-2

Men's doubles, first round

Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) d Andrey Golubev (KAZ)/Hugo Nys (MON) 6-4 7-5

Coming up:

Men's singles, quarterfinal

[Q] Matthew Ebden (AUS) v [3] Karen Khachanov [RUS]

Men's doubles, quarterfinal

Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)/Marc Lopez (ESP)