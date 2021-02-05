Barty into Yarra Valley Classic semifinals

Ash Barty continues to build impressive momentum ahead of Australian Open 2021, advancing to the semifinals at this week's Yarra Valley Classic.

The world No.1 recorded a 7-5 2-6 [10-4] victory over world No.60 Shelby Rogers at Margaret Court Arena this morning.

There were tests for Barty, who got broken to love serving for the opening set at 5-3, but each time she found answers.

Big-hitting Rogers dominated the second set, using her powerful groundstrokes to dictate points and enjoyed great success finishing points at the net.

Barty, however, showed her class in a deciding match tiebreak. The unflappable top seed closed out victory after 92 minutes on court.

"There were certainly some challenges today, but happy to click into gear and find a way in that third set," Barty said.





The Australian finished the match with 10 aces, hitting seven of them in the opening set.

"It was a tricky one. When the roof is shut in here, the conditions become quite sterile. For me it's hard to feel like I can create a lot, but I thought I did well to hang in there," Barty said.

"I'm happy to get through and get another opportunity tomorrow."

Barty was slated to face fifth-seeded Serena Williams in the semifinals - however, the world No.11 has withdrawn with a right shoulder injury.

Serena Williams has withdrawn ahead of her semifinal at the Yarra Valley Classic due to a right shoulder injury.



Ashleigh Barty receives a walkover into the final. — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) February 5, 2021





YARRA VALLEY CLASSIC

TODAY'S RESULTS

Women's singles, quarterfinals

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) d Shelby Rogers (USA) 7-5 2-6 [10-4]

Women's singles, semifinals

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) d [5] Serena Williams (USA) walkover

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[2] Nicole Melichar (USA)/Demi Schuurs (NED) d [8] Ash Barty (AUS)/Jennifer Brady (USA) 7-5 6-4

COMING UP

Women's singles, finals

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v [6] Garbine Muguruza (ESP) or [8] Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)



GIPPSLAND TROPHY

Daria Gavrilova was unable to play her Gippsland Trophy women's doubles quarterfinal today, with partner Simona Halep withdrawing from the tournament.

TODAY'S RESULTS

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROU)/Alize Cornet (FRA) d [WC] Daria Gavrilova (AUS)/Simona Halep (ROU) walkover

