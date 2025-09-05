Biography

On Court

  • Reached second round of boys’ doubles alongside Har Abir Sekhon in junior Grand Slam debut in at Australian Open 2026.

  • Won the Boys 12&U Singles and Doubles at the Australian Junior Championships in 2023.

  • Won the 2024 Australian Hardcourt Junior Championship doubles title.

  • Represented WA in the Australian Junior Team Championships and plays for the Cottesloe Tennis Club in the State League. 

Statistics

Key statistics

Singles finals

  • 2025: J60 Adelaide

  • 2024: J30 Perth

Latest news

Gallery