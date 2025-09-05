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Biography
On Court
Reached second round of boys’ doubles alongside Har Abir Sekhon in junior Grand Slam debut in at Australian Open 2026.
Won the Boys 12&U Singles and Doubles at the Australian Junior Championships in 2023.
Won the 2024 Australian Hardcourt Junior Championship doubles title.
Represented WA in the Australian Junior Team Championships and plays for the Cottesloe Tennis Club in the State League.
Statistics
Key statistics
Singles finals
2025: J60 Adelaide
2024: J30 Perth
Latest news
Gallery
Sehun Park at the 18U Championships in Launceston in 2025
Sehun Park (WA) during the 18U Australian Championships at the Launceston Regional Tennis Centre, Tasmania on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ RICHARD JUPE
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