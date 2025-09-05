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Biography
On Court
Made her Grand Slam debut at Australian Open 2025 where she fell in the first round of singles and doubles.
Again received a wildcard in girls’ singles for AO 2026 and reached the second round. Lost first round of the girls’ doubles
Made her WTA qualifying debut at the Adelaide International where she fell to Jaqueline Cristian in the first round.
In 2025, fell just short of back-to-back J100 titles in Tasmania after winning Burnie and reaching the final in Launceston.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Born
|4 April 2008
|Plays
|Right-handed
Singles titles
2025: J100 Burnie
2024: J100 Kuching
Singles finals
2025: J200 Sydney Regional Championships, J100 Launceston
2022: J4 Darwin
Latest news
Gallery
Sarah Mildren at the Brisbane International in 2026
Sarah Mildren (AUS) during Brisbane QTC Tennis International #1 and #2 at Brisbane Tennis Centre on Monday, February 9, 2026. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/JOSH WONING
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