Sarah Mildren

Australia

Australia

active

Biography

On Court

  • Made her Grand Slam debut at Australian Open 2025 where she fell in the first round of singles and doubles.

  • Again received a wildcard in girls’ singles for AO 2026 and reached the second round. Lost first round of the girls’ doubles

  • Made her WTA qualifying debut at the Adelaide International where she fell to Jaqueline Cristian in the first round.

  • In 2025, fell just short of back-to-back J100 titles in Tasmania after winning Burnie and reaching the final in Launceston. 

Statistics

Key statistics

Born4 April 2008
PlaysRight-handed

Singles titles

  • 2025: J100 Burnie

  • 2024: J100 Kuching

Singles finals 

  • 2025: J200 Sydney Regional Championships, J100 Launceston

  • 2022: J4 Darwin

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