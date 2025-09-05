- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
- Gallery
Biography
On Court
Made junior Grand Slam debut at AO 2026 where he reached the second round (w/ Lachlan King) in doubles and first round in singles.
Reached three straight finals at J60 events in 2025 on the Gold Coast (l. to Elijah Dikkenberg) and Lautoka, Fiji where he was a finalist (l. to Cody Atkinson) before winning his first junior title (d. Pratik Navin).
Made first junior final in 2025 at the J30 Frankston event (l. to Lachlan King).
Statistics
Key statistics
|Born
|2019
|Birthplace
|Victoria, Australia
|Plays
|Left-handed
Singles titles
2025: J60 Lautoka 2
Singles finals
2025: J60 Lautoka 1, J60 Gold Coast, J30 Frankston
Doubles titles
J30 Frankston (w/ Lachlan King)
Doubles finals
2025: J60 Lautoka (w/ Darren Yann Junn Lew), J60 Gold Coast (w/ Luke Kemball Gibbons)
Latest news
Gallery
Raphael Savelli at the 16/u Australian Championships in 2025
Raphael Savelli (VIC) during the 16U Australian Championships at the Launceston Regional Tennis Centre, Tasmania on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.
Raphael Savelli at the 2025 Australian Teams Championships
Raphael Savelli (VIC) during the Boys U15s Final at the 2025 Australian Teams Championships at KDV Sport on the Gold Coast on Sunday, June 29, 2025.
- 1
- 5