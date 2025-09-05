Biography

On Court

  • Made junior Grand Slam debut at AO 2026 where he reached the second round (w/ Lachlan King) in doubles and first round in singles.

  • Reached three straight finals at J60 events in 2025 on the Gold Coast (l. to Elijah Dikkenberg) and Lautoka, Fiji where he was a finalist (l. to Cody Atkinson) before winning his first junior title (d. Pratik Navin).

  • Made first junior final in 2025 at the J30 Frankston event (l. to Lachlan King).

Statistics

Key statistics

Born2019
BirthplaceVictoria, Australia
PlaysLeft-handed

Singles titles

  • 2025: J60 Lautoka 2 

Singles finals

  • 2025: J60 Lautoka 1, J60 Gold Coast, J30 Frankston 

Doubles titles

  • J30 Frankston (w/ Lachlan King)

Doubles finals

  • 2025: J60 Lautoka (w/ Darren Yann Junn Lew), J60 Gold Coast (w/ Luke Kemball Gibbons)  

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