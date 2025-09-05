Made junior Grand Slam debut at AO 2026 where he reached the second round (w/ Lachlan King) in doubles and first round in singles.

Reached three straight finals at J60 events in 2025 on the Gold Coast (l. to Elijah Dikkenberg) and Lautoka, Fiji where he was a finalist (l. to Cody Atkinson) before winning his first junior title (d. Pratik Navin).