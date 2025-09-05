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Biography
On Court
- In 2026, reached the final of the ATP Challenger doubles at the Canberra Challenger alongside Blake Bayldon
- In 2025, enjoyed his career-best season with a five ATP Challenger titles – four in the USA in Champaign (w/ Shunsuke Mitsui), Knoxville (w/ Quinn Vandecasteele), Lincoln (w/ Johannus Monday) and Columbus (w/ Johannus Monday), and one on home soil at the Brisbane 2 Challenger (w/ Joshua Charlton)
- In 2026, made his Australian Open doubles main draw debut with first-round defeat alongside Adam Walton
- Claimed first ATP Challenger doubles title in Knoxville (w/ Johannus Monday)
- Claimed first three ITF M25 titles in the USA (w/ Shunsuke Mitsui) and France (w/ Mark Wallner).
Statistics
Key statistics
|Born
|Born 28 January 2000
|Birthplace
|Rockhampton, Queensland
|Plays
|Right-handed
Doubles titles
- 2025: Champaign Challenger (w/ Shunsuke Mitsui), Knoxville Challenger (w/ Quinn Vandecasteele), Lincoln Challenger (w/ Johannus Monday), Columbus Challenger (w/ Johannus Monday), Brisbane 2 Challenger (w/ Joshua Charlton)
- 2024: Knoxville Challenger (w/ Johannus Monday)
- 2023: M25+H Plaisir (w/ Mark Wallner), M25+H Bagneres-de-Bigorre (w/ Mark Wallner), M25 Decatur(w/ Shunsuke Mitsui).
Doubles finals
- 2026: Canberra Challenger (w/ Blake Bayldon)
- 2025: Cary Challenger (w/ Trey Hilderbrand), Brisbane 1 Challenger (w/ Joshua Charlton
- 2024: M25 Austin, USA (w/ Cleeve Harper), Porto Alegre Challenger (w/ David Stevenson), Concepcion Challenger (w/ David Stevenson), San Miguel de Tucuman Challenger (w/ David Stevenson), M25 Bakersfield (w/ Emile Hudd)
- 2023: M25 Southaven (w/ Shunsuke Mitsui).
Year-end ranking history
|Year
|World doubles ranking
|2025
|122
|2024
|187
|2023
|526
|2022
|1122