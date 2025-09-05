Biography

On Court

  • In 2022, Guillen won the 14 and Under Wimbledon Australian Qualifying event in Albury, NSW to earn a spot in the 14 and Under Wimbledon competition.

  • Started playing tennis at age three, playing it in the back yard with her father.

  • Made Grand Slam debut in Australian Open 2026 girls’ singles where she lost in the opening round.

Statistics

Key statistics

Born21 May 2008
PlaysRight-handed

Singles titles

  • 2025: J200 Sydney, J200 Sydney Regional Championships, J100 Christchurch

  • 2022: J5 Perth

Singles finals

  • 2025: J100 Mornington, J200 Sydney

Doubles finals

  • 2024: J100 Christchurch

Year-end singles ranking history

YearWorld junior ranking
202570

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