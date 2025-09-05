Giselle Guillen competing at the 2024 Gallipoli Youth Cup

Giselle Guillen (Meriden) in action against Gabrielle Villegas (Maribyrnong) in #2 Singles of the Girls Final at the Gallipoli Youth Cup – National High School Championships, presented in collaboration with Youth of Tomorrow at the Traralgon Tennis Centre on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ HAMISH BLAIR