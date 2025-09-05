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Biography
On Court
In 2022, Guillen won the 14 and Under Wimbledon Australian Qualifying event in Albury, NSW to earn a spot in the 14 and Under Wimbledon competition.
Started playing tennis at age three, playing it in the back yard with her father.
Made Grand Slam debut in Australian Open 2026 girls’ singles where she lost in the opening round.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Born
|21 May 2008
|Plays
|Right-handed
Singles titles
2025: J200 Sydney, J200 Sydney Regional Championships, J100 Christchurch
2022: J5 Perth
Singles finals
2025: J100 Mornington, J200 Sydney
Doubles finals
2024: J100 Christchurch
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|World junior ranking
|2025
|70
Latest news
Gallery
ON COURT 2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN
January 20: Isabella Giselle Guillen (AUS) during the junior girls singles on court 6 at the 2024 Australian Open on Saturday, January 20, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ David Mariuz
Giselle Guillen competing at the 2024 Gallipoli Youth Cup
Giselle Guillen (Meriden) in action against Gabrielle Villegas (Maribyrnong) in #2 Singles of the Girls Final at the Gallipoli Youth Cup – National High School Championships, presented in collaboration with Youth of Tomorrow at the Traralgon Tennis Centre on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ HAMISH BLAIR
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