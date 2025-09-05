Carlos Alcaraz is in – are you?
There are a million reasons to pick up a racquet this summer, with events held in every state and territory to bring your tennis community together to uncover eight champions to take on the pros in Opening Week.
Frequently asked questions
Entering the 1 Point Slam
Players from all over Australia will have the opportunity to participate in the 1 Point Slam.
They can compete locally at a Community 1 Point Slam or they can enter into the draw to participate in the Qualifying events at Melbourne during AO Opening Week.
To enter a 1 Point Slam Community event, simply find the event closest to you and enter through the entry link for the event.
No, there is no requirement for players to have a minimum UTR. They will have to register with Tennis Australia in order to enter a Community level 1 Point Slam event
To obtain your Tennis ID you must create a Match Centre account at matchcentre.tennis.com.au.
Once you have created an account, log in to your profile and your Tennis ID number will be located under your name and begin with '66'.
If you already have a Match Centre account, simply log in to obtain your existing Tennis ID number.
If you have any trouble logging into your account, please contact the Tennis Australia Customer Support Team on 1800 752 983 or at play@tennis.com.au
Yes, of course. Anyone can enter the 1 Point Slam. Any player with a current and/or previous ATP / WTA ranking will be deemed as a Professional and therefore will only receive 1 serve as part of the rules.
We welcome entries from all players – however, regardless of age or ability, the same rules will apply for all players. It’s a 1 point match with standard court sizes, tennis balls and rules.
No, absolutely not.
Tennis Australia is not charging an entry fee or sanction fee for players or clubs to participate. Should a club or venue wish to charge a small entry fee to help raise funds for the club, then they are entitled to do so.
Of course! You only have one shot at this, so take as many as you need to make your way to Melbourne.
Of course you can! You only need to find an affiliated Tennis Club, Venue or Coach and you can hire a court for a couple of hours and host your own 1 Point Slam.
Sure, feel free to enter at a local Community event. Unfortunately, you won’t be eligible to participate in the Qualifying or Main Draw events at Melbourne Park.
Moving from local winner to the AO stage
Aside from the ultimate local bragging rights, all Grassroots Tournament winners will be placed into their respective State Championships event to take place on Saturday 20 December.
The winners of each State Championship will receive direct entry into the 1 Point Slam taking place on Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park on Wednesday 14 January.
Every winner will receive a 1PS Certificate and ultimate bragging rights. You will also be entered into your respective State Championships with a chance to represent your State in the Main Draw.
If you are lucky enough to be on the eight players who win their respective State Championships, you will receive return economy flights from your closest capital city, 2-nights’ accommodation in an AO Player Hotel and the full AO player experience at Melbourne Park. You will also win a guaranteed $5000 tennis grant for your club or school.