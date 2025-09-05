Steps to enter an event online
To enter a Community 1 Point Slam, you will need:
- A Tennis Account
- To locate your preferred event
- To complete your registration
1. Create or Access Your Tennis Account
I already have an Tennis account
Sign in at tournaments.tennis.com.au using your existing Tennis Account (the same login used for Tournaments or Match Centre).
I don't have a Tennis account
If you do not have an account, visit tournaments.tennis.com.au and create one by clicking the green Join button.
If you are entering a child under 15, you must first create your own Tennis Account before creating or linking your child’s profile.
How to create an account
- Click Join
Enter your email address and select Continue
Enter the 6-digit verification code sent to your email and click Verify
Create a password and select Sign up
Set up SMS verification or an Authenticator App to complete Multi-Factor Authentication
Complete all fields on the profile screen
Adding a child profile (optional)
- Select the Create Child tab
Complete all required fields and click Create Profile
Child profiles will then appear on the Profile Selection screen
Completing your set-up
- Click Login
- Sign in using your Tennis Account
- Select the profile you wish to use for the entry (your own or your child’s)
2. Find an Event
Before searching, ensure you are signed into tournaments.tennis.com.au for a seamless registration experience.
You can find a Community 1 Point Slam through any of the following methods.
QR code or direct link
Scan the QR code at your club or follow the direct tournament link provided to you via email.
Community 1 Point Slam Events Page on tennis.com.au
Events are listed by state and ordered by date.
In the event table:
Register for the event indicates entries are open.
View the draw indicates entries have closed.
Selecting Register for the event will open the event page on tournaments.tennis.com.au in a new tab.
Search tournaments.tennis.com.au
Use the search bar on the Tournaments page to look for “1pt slam” and your state (e.g., '1pt slam VIC'). A list of relevant events will be displayed.
Browse via the Tournaments page
Visit the Tournaments page on tournaments.tennis.com.au and browse upcoming events in the next few weeks.
3. Register for the Event
Once you have chosen your event:
Open the event page.
Select the green Enter button at the top of the screen.
Confirm your personal details.
In the Events dropdown, select 'AO 1 Point Slam Event'.
Agree to the tournament regulations.
Click Submit.
Additional Support
If you require assistance accessing your account or completing your entry, please contact the Tennis Australia Customer Support Team:
Phone: 1800 752 983
Email: [email protected]