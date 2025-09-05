People in the club
Understand how to align your committee, collaborate with coaches and engage volunteers to create a positive, lasting impact.
Lead your team with confidence
Roles in the committee
Depending on the size of your club, the following positions are recommended to ensure stability and control over the club’s activities:
- President
Oversee the running of the club and direct point of contact
- Treasurer
Financial control and stability
- Secretary
Administration and logistics.
Other roles that can be included are:
- Vice President
- Membership Secretary
- Member Protection Information Officer
- Sponsorship Coordinator
- Volunteer Coordinator
- Welcoming Officer
- Safety Officer
- Junior Convenor/Coordinator
- Senior Convenor/Coordinator
- Night Convenor/Coordinator
- Coach.
Working with coaches: contractor or employee?
When bringing a coach on board, clubs need to decide whether to engage them as a contractor or an employee.
- Contractor
The coach operates their own business and provides services to the club under a contract. This is the most common model and offers flexibility for both parties. The coach typically manages their own equipment, sets their own schedule (within agreed parameters), and takes on commercial risk.
- Employee
The coach is employed directly by the club. This model gives the club greater control over coaching delivery but requires more oversight, management and responsibility for employment conditions and risks.
Choosing the right option depends on your club’s size, capacity and how much control you want to maintain over coaching operations.
Creating a club-coach agreement
Every coaching partnership should be underpinned by a formal agreement. This document ensures both parties are aligned on expectations, responsibilities and how success will be measured.
An agreement should cover:
- Defined roles and responsibilities
- KPIs and performance goals
- Program and court use expectations
- A built-in review process to track progress.
Clear, well-structured agreements help avoid misunderstandings and set the foundation for a positive, long-term partnership.
Contact your local Member Association for more information on how we can assist with creating these agreements.
Managing volunteers
Volunteers are an integral part of tennis – helping to ensure our clubs, events and activities continue to operate successfully.
Tap into the resources below to help you find, support and celebrate volunteers: