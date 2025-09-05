Club management models
Not sure which structure is right for your tennis club? Compare the pros and cons of five common management models to find the best fit for your community.
Tennis clubs across Australia are managed in different ways – each with its own benefits and challenges. Here’s a quick overview of five common management models:
Internal or agent managed
This model involves no club or coach managing the venue. Instead, the landowner or an appointed agent (e.g. council, school or third-party service) directly manages the venue, often with a focus on casual community access.
Key benefits:
- Easy community access – casual use and low barriers to entry.
- Enables activation of underutilised sites.
- Landowner controls the site; no dependency on external stakeholders.
Challenges:
- Limited programming or structured participation options.
- Poor visibility of usage if not managed digitally.
- Sustainability depends heavily on grant funding or council budgets.
Not-for-profit (volunteer-run)
Volunteer committees run the club, managing operations and facilities. Participation is driven through volunteer-delivered programming.
Key benefits:
- Community-led decisions
- Affordable and inclusive
- Strong member connection.
Challenges:
- Heavy reliance on volunteers
- Limited resources and programs
- Financial vulnerability.
Club coach (volunteer-run)
Volunteer committees run the club, managing operations and facilities. Coaches are usually contracted to deliver programs like Tennis Hot Shots and Cardio Tennis, to create more playing opportunities at the venue.
Key benefits:
- Community-led decisions
- Coach drives participation
- Strong member connection.
Challenges:
- Heavy reliance on volunteers
- Financial vulnerability
- Misalignment of objectives between stakeholders.
Club-operator (hybrid model)
A professional operator runs day-to-day operations, overseen by a club committee or local council. Leases and agreements define roles and responsibilities.
Key benefits:
- Combines financial growth with community focus
- Extended hours and program options
- More skilled staff and professional delivery.
Challenges:
- Complex governance
- Potential conflicts between club and operator
- Reduced control for volunteer committees.
Commercial operator model
A coach or management company runs the venue as a business – maximising usage, income and service delivery without relying on public funding.
Key benefits:
- Professional, full-time management
- Wide range of services and longer hours
- Financial independence and well-maintained facilities.
Challenges:
- Higher fees for participants
- Less community input
- Focus may shift from tennis to profit.