Club planning

Form a small group (Planning Sub-Committee) to lead the process. This group might include committee members, coaches, participants, parents, volunteers, local council representatives or other key stakeholders.

The initial meeting/s of the Planning Sub-committee should involve completing research to understand:

The club’s current and projected future situations (Participation, Financial, Asset and Facility Maintenance etc) – conduct a Health Indicator of Tennis (HIT) assessment with your Tennis Development Officer





Analysing current and potential participant demographics





Completing a high-level SWOT analysis (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats).

Your local Tennis Development Officer can assist with this stage.