Club planning
Develop a strong club plan that helps you stay focused, adapt to change and engage your club community with purpose.
What's covered in a club plan?
A strategic plan provides a roadmap for your club's growth and success. Club plans will vary depending on each club, but a thorough plan should cover areas which help to:
- Define vision and goals
What your club wants to achieve and how it will get there.
- Set priorities and objectives
Identify key areas of focus.
- Align stakeholders
Foster a sense of shared purpose among members, volunteers and stakeholders.
- Improve decision-making
Provide framework for informed decisions that align with the plan.
- Enhance communication
Share your club's visions and goals to the community.
- Improve financial performance
Allocate resources effectively.
- Facilitate change and adaptation
Anticipate changes in the environment and how to respond.
- Provide a framework for evaluation
Establish measurable objectives to track progress and efficacy.
Steps to create a club plan
Step 1: Pre-planning
Form a small group (Planning Sub-Committee) to lead the process. This group might include committee members, coaches, participants, parents, volunteers, local council representatives or other key stakeholders.
The initial meeting/s of the Planning Sub-committee should involve completing research to understand:
- The club’s current and projected future situations (Participation, Financial, Asset and Facility Maintenance etc) – conduct a Health Indicator of Tennis (HIT) assessment with your Tennis Development Officer
- Analysing current and potential participant demographics
- Completing a high-level SWOT analysis (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats).
Your local Tennis Development Officer can assist with this stage.
Step 2: Planning workshop
Hold a workshop with the broader club community to gather input. Use this session to brainstorm the basics of the plan, such as your vision, mission and key focus areas.
Step 3: Write and communicate the plan
Document your plan using a structure that works for your club. Templates may be available through your local Member Association or via Bounce.
Your plan may vary in size, but it should include:
- Mission
A brief statement about the purpose of your club and why your club exists.
- Vision
Your club's long-term aspirations.
- Objectives
What you want to achieve within the designated timeframe (think SMART principle).
- Actions
Steps to reach your goals.
- Responsibilities
Who is accountable for what action.
- Timeframes
When each action needs to be completed.
- Resources
Cost and support required.
Once drafted, share it with stakeholders for feedback and refinement.
Step 4: Implement, monitor and review
The finalised plan needs to be adopted by the Club Committee.
To ensure the plan's success, the Committee should:
- assign responsibilities for implementation of strategies.
- create realistic timelines for implementations.
- evaluate and update the plan annually to ensure relevance of priorities, including evaluating targets quarterly.
- update financial and action plans monthly.
- reassess annually to ensure priorities stay relevant.
- communicate changes clearly with the appropriate stakeholders.
Don’t forget to complete a HIT audit every two years to track improvements.
Health Indicator of Tennis (HIT) Tool
Developed by Tennis Australia, the Health Indicator of Tennis (HIT) Tool helps your club turn insights into action across key areas such as participation, finances and facilities. Completing a HIT audit is an essential first step to understanding your club's current situation and designing your club plan accordingly.
By completing a HIT audit, you'll be able to determine:
- Your club's health rating benchmarked against those of a similar size and demographic profile
- Your facilities' current state, a 12-year facility investment forecast and your club's ability to meet this investment
- Specific participation areas to focus on and grow your club's membership
- 12-year financial forecast with cash flow projections.
Tip: Complete a HIT audit every two years to measure progress and continuously adapt your plan
For more information, contact your local Member Association.