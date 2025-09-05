Club membership

These are your foundational membership options that loyal members know and trust:

Full Adult membership

The full experience, providing unlimited court access, competition and tournament eligibility, and invitations to club events.





The full experience, providing unlimited court access, competition and tournament eligibility, and invitations to club events. Full Junior membership

All the same entitlements as adult members, tailored for younger players.





All the same entitlements as adult members, tailored for younger players. Family membership

Bundled option for two adults and two children, combining full adult and junior benefits.





Bundled option for two adults and two children, combining full adult and junior benefits. Social membership

For parents, volunteers or past players who want to stay connected through events and limited social play.





For parents, volunteers or past players who want to stay connected through events and limited social play. Reciprocal membership

Partner with a nearby sporting club to provide cross-club access and shared benefits.

Tip: When setting up reciprocal agreements with other sporting clubs, ensure they're mutually beneficial, support increased participation and that both clubs maintain adequate insurance coverage.