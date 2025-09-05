Club membership
A successful club thrives on variety in its members and membership options. Explore a breakdown of membership types you can offer to match members of every lifestyle.
Membership that meets every player's needs
Offering a mix of traditional and modern membership types helps your club attract a wider range of members and stay financially sustainable.
Traditional membership types
These are your foundational membership options that loyal members know and trust:
- Full Adult membership
The full experience, providing unlimited court access, competition and tournament eligibility, and invitations to club events.
- Full Junior membership
All the same entitlements as adult members, tailored for younger players.
- Family membership
Bundled option for two adults and two children, combining full adult and junior benefits.
- Social membership
For parents, volunteers or past players who want to stay connected through events and limited social play.
- Reciprocal membership
Partner with a nearby sporting club to provide cross-club access and shared benefits.
Tip: When setting up reciprocal agreements with other sporting clubs, ensure they're mutually beneficial, support increased participation and that both clubs maintain adequate insurance coverage.
Modern membership types
Consider introducing some of these flexible, inclusive membership options that suit different lifestyles, life stages and community groups:
- Concession membership
Reduced rates for students, young adults and seniors to remove cost as a barrier to participation.
- Coaching program membership
Partner with coaches to offer exclusive benefits to players, such as free one-hour court hire each month.
- Couple membership
Full benefits for two young adults (25-35 years old) living at the same address, offered at a combined rate.
- Targeted membership
Tailored packages for certain demographics, such as night-time tennis players, parents or retirees.
- Business membership
Engage local businesses with offers such as midweek court hire or Cardio Tennis sessions for employees.
- Play & Go membership
For casual players who aren’t looking to join club life but want to book courts or join a competition.
In addition to your membership types, you can also introduce:
- Shorter length membership options for players who aren't ready to commit annually.
- Time-based access, like discounted memberships for morning-only, midweek or weekend-only access.
- Exclusive offers, experiences and merchandise for greater benefits.
