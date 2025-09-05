Who we are

At The Australian Tennis Foundation (ATF), we use tennis to foster confidence and opportunity for disadvantaged young people, on and off the court.

Our vision

To inspire brighter futures for disadvantaged young people through tennis.

Our pillars

Improve access and equity to engagement with tennis, while developing a sense of belonging and community through experience with tennis.

Target group

Children and young people aged five to 24 years facing misfortune, adversity, poverty, distress and/or social or geographical disadvantage.

