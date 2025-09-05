Katrina Blair

As Chief Financial Officer, Katrina leads the Finance, Procurement, Integrity & Compliance and Risk teams. Her appointment to Tennis Australia in 2021 follows numerous finance leadership roles. Katrina was previously Vice President Projects at Orica, where she led the transformation of their finance department.

Prior to Orica, she spent 18 years in various roles at BHP including Vice President Reporting, Head of Finance – Worsley Alumina and Head of Finance – Ekati Diamond Mine. Growing up near the Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club, when the Australian Open was still played on grass at the historic venue, Katrina also played regularly as a child and young adult.