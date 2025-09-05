Darren Pearce

Darren joined Tennis Australia in 2007 as Media Manager before moving into an expanded role incorporating stakeholder and government relations, as well as broader content including broadcast, production, social, publishing and innovation.

He has led the transformation of the broadcast and content output and overall offering through technology innovation and building internal capability.

Darren began his media career as a print journalist, building experience across industrial, police, political and human interest news and sports reporting.

He is a former Chief of Staff at Channel Nine News Melbourne, State Editor at ABC News and Current Affairs South Australia, Chief of Staff ABC News Melbourne and News Director, Victoria WIN TV.