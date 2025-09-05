Set up child-safe clubs

Tennis Australia's Member Protection Policy protects the health, safety and wellbeing of everyone who participates in Australian tennis. It covers our most serious behavioural issues such as discrimination, abuse, harassment, and racism and applies at all times when you are doing anything connected to tennis.

This policy also covers our screening processes and complaint handling process for alleged breaches of this and other Tennis Australia national policies (i.e. Safeguarding Children Code of Conduct, Code of Behaviour and Social Media Policy).