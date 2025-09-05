Set up child-safe clubs
Creating a child-safe club is more than a policy – it’s your promise to protect the wellbeing of every young player.
Step 1: Implement our Member Protection Policy
Tennis Australia's Member Protection Policy protects the health, safety and wellbeing of everyone who participates in Australian tennis. It covers our most serious behavioural issues such as discrimination, abuse, harassment, and racism and applies at all times when you are doing anything connected to tennis.
This policy also covers our screening processes and complaint handling process for alleged breaches of this and other Tennis Australia national policies (i.e. Safeguarding Children Code of Conduct, Code of Behaviour and Social Media Policy).
Step 2: Appoint a Member Protection Information Officer (MPIO)
Every club must have a trained MPIO – someone who acts as a first point of contact for enquiries, concerns or complaints of harassment and abuse and any other inappropriate behaviour.
Their role includes:
- listening and offering moral support.
- providing information on Tennis Australia’s Member Protection Policy.
- offering guidance on how to report a safeguarding concern.
- connecting people with additional support or referrals.
MPIOs don’t mediate or investigate – they provide impartial, informed support.
Step 3: Screen coaches and volunteers
Strong screening processes reduce risk and reinforce your duty of care in safeguarding.
Before bringing on any coach or volunteer, you should:
- clarify the role and expectations.
- understand why they want to work in your business, in particular with children.
- require a valid Working with Children Check.
- conduct two reference checks, including their current supervisor.
- introduce a probation period to ensure their values and behaviours are consistent with your expectations.
- observe interactions and provide feedback regularly.
Most importantly, lead by example. Your behaviours and values set the tone for a safe, inclusive environment where staff feel supported and empowered to protect children.
Step 4: Have a clear complaint process
Children, parents and staff must know how to report safeguarding concerns and feel confident that these concerns will be taken seriously and handled promptly.
Make sure your complaint process:
- is simple to understand
- is age-appropriate and accessible
- clearly outlines who to talk to
- explains what happens after a report is made.
Fostering an environment where feedback is encouraged and acted upon helps demonstrate your club's commitment to protecting its members and continuously improving safeguarding practices.
Refer to Tennis Australia's reporting process to see how yours can align.
Step 5: Talk about safeguarding
As a tennis club, your duty of care in child safety extends to maintaining regular, open communication about the importance of safeguarding.
These messages should explain:
- your club’s safeguarding policy
- who the MPIO or contact person is
- everyone’s role in keeping children safe.
You can use multiple channels to support this, such as:
- posters around the club
- handouts for families
- emails or club newsletters
- updates on your club’s website and social media
- make safeguarding a standing agenda item for club committee meetings.
Get started by downloading our free resources – available in English, Arabic, Punjabi, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese and Vietnamese.