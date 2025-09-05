Online signage shop

Tennis Australia has partnered with IVE to create a self-service online shop for clubs and coaches to order professionally designed signage.

Promote your club or coaching business with customisable templates in various sizes. Choose from a range of approved designs, like Hot Shots Tennis and Cardio Tennis banners, coaching contact signs, court access instructional signage and community posters. Simply personalise with your details, pay securely online and enjoy direct-to-door delivery.

This service is exclusive to affiliated clubs and coach members. Log in to your Bounce account below to get started.