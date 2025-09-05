Online Signage Shop
A self-service portal for clubs and coaches to order professionally designed signage.
Tennis Australia has partnered with IVE to create a self-service online shop for clubs and coaches to order professionally designed signage.
Promote your club or coaching business with customisable templates in various sizes. Choose from a range of approved designs, like Hot Shots Tennis and Cardio Tennis banners, coaching contact signs, court access instructional signage and community posters. Simply personalise with your details, pay securely online and enjoy direct-to-door delivery.
This service is exclusive to affiliated clubs and coach members. Log in to your Bounce account below to get started.
For clubs
Orders for club signage will not require any approval, so please ensure you review the proof when purchasing.
For coaches
Orders for coach signage will undergo a review process from the Coach Membership team for approval. Your My Tennis ID will also be required as part of the ordering process.
How to order
1. Create an account
You will be required to create a new account for the online shop. Complete your profile as much as possible to help pre-fill information when customising templates and placing future orders.
2. Choose your signage and pay securely
Choose from a range of approved templates and personalise it with your club or coaching details where applicable. Once you've finalised your design, complete your order with the secure online payment system.
Note: Prices vary depending on signage type and size.
3. Order processed and delivered
Once an order is placed (and approved where applicable), it will move into production with expected delivery of signage to be 3-4 weeks from the time an order is placed.
Note: Courier transit times may vary and cause delays.
Get in touch
For any questions on the online shop or any orders, please contact:
For clubs – Places to Play team at [email protected]
For coaches – Coach Membership team at [email protected]