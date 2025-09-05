Coach responsibilities

As a coach, you’re in a unique and influential position to build supportive, nurturing relationships and become a trusted adult that young tennis players turn to for guidance. With this trust comes a critical duty of care – a responsibility to ensure that your influence promotes safety, respect and personal growth.

Because coaches are often viewed as authority figures, a power imbalance naturally exists in the coach-player relationship. This power imbalance can lead to unintended harm if a coach is not aware of the impact of this dynamic.

This imbalance can:

increase a child’s desire to please – even at the cost of their safety or comfort.

create a barrier for them to speak up about something they don't like, or which makes them feel uncomfortable.

leave them vulnerable to emotional abuse, manipulation or coercion.

That’s why Tennis Australia enforces strict safeguarding policies to ensure the relationship stays safe, supportive and professional.