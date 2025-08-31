Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur builds on some impressive recent milestones as he advances to the US Open fourth round.

New York, USA, 31 August 2025 | Vivienne Christie

Alex de Minaur has advanced to the US Open’s last 16 for the fifth time in nine appearances, progressing when Germany’s Daniel Altmaier retired in the third round.

The No.8 seed led 6-7(7) 6-3 6-4 2-0 when the world No.56 conceded with injury.

A dropped first set marked the Australian’s only blip in an otherwise impressive first week at the US Open, with De Minaur a straight-set winner over countryman Chris O’Connell and Japan’s Shintaro Mochizuki in the earlier rounds.

Alex de Minaur is into Round 4 after Daniel Altmaier retires due to injury in the fourth set. pic.twitter.com/8ub7jw3rDQ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2025

With his 27th hardcourt win in 2025, De Minaur added to his milestone as the ATP’s best performer on the surface this season.

“It’s just about showing up, right? Showing up every day, no matter who you’re playing, where you are, you just show up,” he told Stan Sport.

“You’re going to have some good days and some bad days, but you’ve got to leave it all out there and compete and fight and have the right mindset.”

De Minaur maximised that tenacity as he took the court against Altmaier, who required five sets to advance over Hamad Medjedovic in his opening match at the US Open and upset No.23 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, also in five sets, in the second round.

The Australian settled in for a similar battle when Altmaier claimed the tight first set in a tiebreak. “The first set didn’t go my way, but I was ready for however long it would take and I’m glad,” he said.

De Minaur aims to maintain that winning form against qualifier Leandro Reidi and despite their disparate rankings – at world No.8, the Australian is ranked more than 420 places above No.435 Reidi – expects a spirited challenge from the Swiss.

“He’s played some great tennis. You don’t make fourth round of the US Open if you’re not playing good tennis,” he said. “He’s definitely dangerous, he beat [Francisco] Cerundolo as a seed so obviously he’s got a lot of firepower.

“I’m going to do my best to weather the storm and make it uncomfortable for him.”

READ: De Minaur named for Sydney Davis Cup tie

Progress to a sixth Grand Slam quarterfinal would add to an impressive measure of consistency for the hard-working Australian, who first reached that stage of a major at the 2020 US Open.

“This tournament has been quite special in my career. It’s given me a lot of good memories and great results,” said De Minaur

“I just feel comfortable here in New York. So, you know, hopefully I’ll get some more good results here.”

De Minaur became the last Australian remaining in US Open singles draws, after Priscilla Hon exited to Ann Li yesterday and Daria Kasatkina was ousted in three sets by former champion Naomi Osaka.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: US OPEN

THIRD-ROUND RESULTS

Women’s singles, third round

Ann Li (USA) d [Q] Priscilla Hon (AUS) 7-5 6-3

[23] Naomi Osaka (JPN) d [15] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) 6-0 4-6 6-3

Men’s singles, third round

[8] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-7(7) 6-3 6-4 2-0 ret



COMING UP

Men’s singles, fourth round

[8] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [Q] Leandro Reidi (SUI)



