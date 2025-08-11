Darwin, NT, 11 August 2025 | Camille Russo

Australian tennis legend Evonne Goolagong Cawley has crowned the 2025 National Indigenous Tennis Carnival champions in Darwin.

More than 160 young First Nations players from across the nation took centre court in a week of culture, connection and competition.

“This event is one of the most unique programs that I’ve ever been in. It’s not just about tennis – it’s about education, meeting up with friends and making new friends,” Goolagong Cawley said. “I remember last time I was here a lot of the kids were very shy, very scared … just the same as I was when I first started playing.

“But by the end of it, everybody’s joining in like sisters and brothers and learning a lot about culture.

“The combination of tennis with culture can only make them stronger. I know that tennis made me more positive, more confident in myself, but then when I learned about culture too … it made me even stronger. The combination is just unreal.”

Goolagong Cawley personally awarded 17-year-old Isaac Elson from New South Wales the Evonne Goolagong Cawley Medal of Excellence, praising his well-deserved recognition for leadership, sportsmanship, and positive attitude displayed on and off the court.

“Winning that award is something special – I don’t have words to say. It’s just an awesome feeling,” Elson said. “I’ve worked very hard, and I’m really appreciative of Evonne and Roger (Cawley) and everyone who has helped me along this path and has guided me to the positive side of everything.”

Participants were treated to a surprise performance from acclaimed First Nations rapper, Barkaa, while Indigenous Outreach Projects had players showcasing their moves in their music and dance workshops.

“It’s been so heartwarming to see the participants fully embrace everything the event had to offer, both on and off the court,” Tennis NT CEO Tania Tandora said. “Having Evonne join us once again this year was extremely special, and seeing the joy on the kids’ faces as they connected with her is something we’ll always treasure.

“The level of tennis throughout the carnival has been fantastic, and it’s been just as rewarding to watch everyone engage with the cultural activities and come together for the amazing concert with Barkaa.

“We hope this experience stays with them for years to come and is something they’ll look back on with pride and happiness.”

The 18/u boys’ championship final saw Quincy Kahn (NSW) defeat Isaac Elson (NSW) 1-6 6-4 [10-4], and Lola Grigor (Vic) defeat Laylah Shawcross (Qld) 6-1 6-1 in the girls’ final. In the 14/u girls’ competition, Hazel Wright (NSW) prevailed over Namallarri Mckenzie (SA) 6-2 6-0, and Will Brooks-Gay (Vic) overcame Oakley Baylis (NSW) 6-1 6-2 in the boys’ final.

Queensland claimed the Ash Barty Cup – awarded to the best-performing team in the Hot Shots, Future Stars and Showdown events – while New South Wales and Victoria rounded out the podium.

Eight participants – one from each state and territory – were also announced as winners of the Deadly Awards, nominated by team supervisors for their sportsmanship, leadership and positive spirit. These recipients will enjoy a money-can’t-buy experience at a Summer of Tennis event in 2026.

National Indigenous Tennis Carnival 2025 results

18/u singles championships:

Girls: [2] Lola Grigor (Vic) d Laylah Shawcross (Qld) 6-1 6-1

Boys: [1] Quincy Khan (NSW) d [2] Isaac Elson (NSW) 1-6 6-4 [10-4]

14/u singles championships:

Girls: [1] Hazel Wright (NSW) d [2] Namallarri Mckenzie (SA) 6-2 6-0

Boys: [1] Will Brooks-Gay (Vic) d Oakley Baylis (NSW) 6-1 6-2

Deadly Award winners:

Jayde Mitchell (ACT)

Hazel Wright (NSW)

Luca Toby (Qld)

Jamain Agius (SA)

Tori Direen (Tas)

Brock Mitchell (Vic)

Jackson Phillips (WA)

Jacob Groves (NT)

Roger Cawley Supervisors Award – recognises team managers who supervise, support and coach the kids:

Sara Mohammed (WA)

Djamika Ganambarr (NT)

Evonne Goolagong Cawley Medal of Excellence: Isaac Elson (NSW)

Ash Barty Cup: Queensland

Hot Shots Tennis champions: East Arnhem (NT)

Futures Stars champions: New South Wales

