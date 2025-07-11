Rinky Hijikata and David Pel are heading to the Wimbledon gentlemen's doubles for the first time after taking down the top seeds in a thrilling three-set battle.

London, UK, 11 July 2025 | Rhys de Deugd

What began as a long-shot opportunity has become one of Wimbledon’s great underdog stories.

Rinky Hijikata and David Pel were not even supposed to be in the main draw. Now, the doubles partners who had barely spoken before the tournament stand one win away from the Wimbledon gentlemen’s doubles title.

Entering the event as alternates and surviving match points in their opening two rounds, the unheralded duo defied the odds again in a thrilling semifinal, toppling No.1 seeds Marcelo Arévalo and Mate Pavić.

The contest was neck-and-neck, with not a single break of serve across three tense sets. As the Court No.1 crowd roared louder with every game that passed, the match came down to a decisive tiebreak.

Down 9-7 in the final stanza, Hijikata and Pel stared down two match points – and saved them both, triggering an eruption from the stands and raw emotion between themselves as they edged closer to the finish line.

Then, with victory on the line, Hijikata hammered a crosscourt forehand winner, sealing their place in the final with an “ice in my veins” celebration – a nod to NBA star D’Angelo Russell.

“I hit the forehand and couldn’t even hear if it was in or out with the crowd going nuts,” Hijikata told Stan Sport, describing the chaotic finish of their 6-7(2) 7-6(5) 7-6(9) triumph.

“It was pandemonium out there. Just so much fun to be a part of.”

At just 24, Hijikata now reaches his second Grand Slam final, having won Australian Open 2023 with Jason Kubler in another Cinderella run.

“There’s some parallels with the AO and Kubes,” Hijikata said. “Similar story, (we) weren’t in the tournament to begin with.”

“These moments are kind of the ones you play for, and (the ones) you work so hard for.”

One last challenge remains for the inspiring pair: an All-British team of Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash on Centre Court in the final.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: WIMBLEDON

DAY 11 RESULTS

Gentlemen’s doubles, semifinals

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/David Pel (NED) d [1] Marcelo Arevalo (SLV)/Mate Pavic (CRO) 6-7(2) 7-6(5) 7-6(9)

Girls’ singles, quarterfinals

Mia Pohankova (SVK) d [1] Emerson Jones (AUS) 6-2 6-2

Girls’ doubles, quarterfinals

[8] Kristina Penickova (USA)/Vendula Valdmannova (CZE) d [2] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Jeline Vandromme (BEL) 7-6(7) 6-2

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!