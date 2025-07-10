Novak Palombo and Ceressa Jackson will live out their Wimbledon dreams as the Wimbledon 14/u invitational commences on Thursday.

London, UK, 10 July 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Novak Palombo and Ceressa Jackson, two of Australia’s top junior players, will represent the country in the Wimbledon 14/u tournament beginning at the All England Club on Thursday.

Selected by Tennis Australia for the invitational event, Palombo and Jackson will compete in a round-robin competition, where the winners of all four groups will play in a knockout stage to determine the winner.

Twelve-year-old Palombo, Australia’s first Orange Bowl champion since Bernard Tomic in 2007, gets to live out his Wimbledon dream and vividly remembers watching his namesake compete at SW19.

“I’m very excited. I’m very grateful for Tennis Australia picking me, and I want to make my country proud, playing against the best 14 and under players in the world at Wimbledon,” he said. “I remember every year waking up early in the morning, trying to see matches before they finish.

“A [favourite] memory [of mine] is watching Djokovic win another Wimbledon title. I felt very happy because my name’s also Novak and I really like him and he’s my favourite player.”

After recently leading Queensland to their second straight 15/u girls’ Australian Teams Championships title, Jackson will follow in the footsteps of championship teammate Tori Russell, who featured at last year’s tournament.

“It’s really exciting,” Jackson said. “This is my first Grand Slam, and when I got the call, I was already nervous because the boys’ selection had already been decided, and it was a tight squeeze between me and another girl. So when I got the call, I was thrilled.”

Jackson aspires to play in the same manner as her idols Ash Barty and Sam Stosur, who both made deep runs at Wimbledon throughout their career.

“I think their attitude on court,” she replied, discussing what she admires about the duo. “They’re very composed, they’re always in a great mood, and I’m trying to be like them one day.”

This is the fourth edition of the invitational, first held in 2022, which will run from 10-13 July.

