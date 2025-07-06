Alex de Minaur advances to the Wimbledon fourth round for the third time in his career with a victory over August Holmgren.

London, UK, 6 July 2025 | tennis.com.au/AAP

A year after being forced to withdraw from his Wimbledon quarterfinal clash with Novak Djokovic due to a hip injury, Alex de Minaur is set for a rematch with the Serbian legend – this time in the round of 16.

De Minaur booked his place in the fourth round with a composed and clinical victory over Danish qualifier August Holmgren, winning 6-4 7-6(5) 6-3 in two hours and 22 minutes.

It marks the third time De Minaur has reached the fourth round at the All England Club, and he did so by creating 13 break point opportunities throughout the match. His ability to maintain pressure proved decisive against Holmgren, who was making his Wimbledon main-draw debut.

But he’s now pumped up for a fourth-round duel with the great sixth seed Djokovic, who looked in ominously supreme form as he breezed past Serbian compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3 6-0 6-4 for his landmark 100th Wimbledon singles triumph.

De Minaur and Jordan Thompson are now the last two Aussies standing out of the 17 original starters after women’s No.1 Daria Kasatkina bowed out earlier on Saturday to Liudmila Samsonova 6-2 6-3.

“It’s funny how life works. It was a brutal time for me last year having to deal with all of those emotions, but here we are a year later feeling good, ready to go, and I’m going to get my chance again,” De Minaur said.

“Now I’m getting to play Novak on one of his favourite, if not his favourite, surfaces and his favourite tournament. So it’s going to be the ultimate challenge, and I’m excited for it.”

Meanwhile, in doubles, All-Aussie duo Maya Joint and Kimberly Birrell progressed to a maiden Wimbledon third round.

They were joined in the last 16 by Olivia Gadecki – who reached a career milestone by advancing to the third round for the first time alongside American partner Desirae Krawczyk – and Ellen Perez, who has reached this stage for the third time, this time with Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok.

In the gentlemen’s doubles, last year’s finalist Jordan Thompson continued his outstanding Wimbledon campaign.

Teaming with Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Thompson secured a second-round win to keep his title hopes alive.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: WIMBLEDON

DAY 6 RESULTS

Gentlemen’s singles, third round

[11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [Q] August Holmgren (DEN) 6-4 7-6(5) 6-3

Ladies’ singles, third round

[19] Liudmila Samsonova d [16] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) 6-2 6-3

Gentlemen’s doubles, second round

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) d Mattia Bellucci (ITA)/Fabian Marozsan (HUN) 6-4 6-7(7) 6-3

Ladies’ doubles, second round

Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA) d Jiang Xinyui (CHN)/Wu Fangxian (TPE) 6-2 6-1

Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Maya Joint (AUS) d [12] Jiang Xinyu (CHN)/Wu Fang-Hsien (TPE) 4-6 6-4 7-6(7)

[7] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) d Magda Linette (POL)/Bernarda Pera (USA) 6-4 6-1

Mixed doubles, first round

Evan King (USA)/Taylor Townsend (USA) d Matt Ebden (AUS)/Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 6-2 7-6(5) [4]

Girls’ singles, first round

[1] Emerson Jones (AUS) d Julie Pastikova (CZE) 6-2 6-3

