As the first woman to be elected President of the Oceania Tennis Federation – or any ITF Regional Association globally – Tennis Australia’s Vicki Reid is proud to lead with purpose, using her position to grow tennis across all levels of the game.

Australia, 10 April 2025 | Tennis Australia

The Oceania Tennis Federation (OTF), and women’s tennis, celebrated history with the election of Vicki Reid as the organisation’s new President on 6 April.

Reid, also the Director of Government, Social Impact and Stakeholder Relations at Tennis Australia and Executive Director of the Australian Tennis Foundation, not only becomes the first woman to lead the organisation since its inception in 1993 but also the first female president of any ITF Regional Association globally.

“It’s a huge honour, and I’m deeply committed to using this opportunity to drive meaningful change and create more opportunities for people to play, compete and lead in tennis across the Oceania region,” said Reid, who has not only long championed the sport’s development but the advancement of gender equality and inclusive practices.

Reid was grateful for universal support – including from outgoing OTF president Cyrille Mainguy – in her election as OTF President, in which she is supported by seven other board members representing five nations.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with the board and all Member Nations to grow tennis throughout our diverse region,” said Reid, who leads 21 nations in developing tennis across Pacific-Oceania.

“We have tremendous potential to develop the sport at all levels, from grassroots participation to high-performance pathways.”

With extensive experience in sport administration and development, Reid’s achievements in the region include launching Australia’s major junior participation initiative, Hot Shots Tennis, that now engages hundreds of thousands of children in the region. Through collaboration with government stakeholders, she has sourced significant funds for facilities, programs and events at all levels of the sport.

“Throughout my career I have seen first-hand how sport can transform lives, create resilient communities and create pathways for people of all backgrounds,” Reid added

“My vision is to harness the collective wisdom of the member nations to make tennis more accessible, inclusive and impactful across the entire region.”

Reid, who has served on the OTF board since 2019, is also a member of the Governance, Education and Gender Equality committee and the ITF Advantage All Committee.

She is the architect of the Australian and Pacific Women and Girls program, which has not only inspired significant growth in women’s tennis participation but increased representation at all levels of the game.

Oceania has the highest percentage of women coaches and the OTF board features the highest level of women’s representation of any regional board.

The Pacific Women and Girls Program grew from consultation across the Pacific and support of the Commonwealth government through the Pacific-Aus program, establishing a network of women leaders, along with a pipeline of talent across the Pacific region.

“I’d like to congratulate Vicki on her well-deserved election as President of the Oceania Tennis Federation,” Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said.

“Vicki’s leadership style, which is defined by genuine empathy, strategic vision, and an unwavering commitment to inclusion, has already transformed tennis initiatives across Australia and the Pacific.

“Vicki has the great ability to build relationships cross diverse communities and create meaningful change through tennis. Under her guidance, I’m confident the OTF will flourish and create new pathways for participation throughout the region.”