The opening event Australian Padel Tour National Series, at Tribe Padel Sydney, welcomes some of the Australia’s best players including former tennis world No.1 Pat Rafter.

Sydney, NSW, Australia, 21 March 2025 | Sarah Dyce

The 2025 Australian Padel Tour (APT) National Series will launch with the tour’s largest and most internationally diverse field, setting a new benchmark for the sport in the country.

The opening event at Tribe Padel Sydney (21-23 March) will mark a milestone for the sport as it welcomes some of the Australia’s best players.

Headlining the tournament is Australian tennis legend and Padel Australia Founding Ambassador Pat Rafter, who has swapped his Grand Slam-winning serve for an underhand start as he embraces one of the world’s fastest-growing sports.

“This is a milestone moment for padel in Australia, we had to close entries early due to overwhelming demand,” said Tennis Australia Head of Game Expansion, Callum Bealle.

“To see players from all over the world, representing their countries, and the passion for the game, shows that we’re on the verge of something truly special for the sport in this country.”

Rafter, a former world No.1 and two-time US Open champion, who was drawn to padel after seeing its explosive growth worldwide, has been an integral part of Padel Australia’s efforts to promote the sport across the nation.

He will compete against a world-class field from 20 countries, including Spain, Argentina, France, and Great Britain.

Australia’s top-ranked players, including Pascalle Thenoux (No.2 women’s) and Tim Brown (No.2 men’s), will battle international challengers for ranking points and prize money, making the stakes high for the first stop of the 2025 APT National Series.

The tournament will bring together a diverse field of players from across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Oceania. In a true testament to padel’s global appeal, Kiribati, a remote island nation with a population of just over 135,000, will have representation in the tournament. This marks a significant moment for the sport, demonstrating its expanding reach across even the most far-flung corners of the world.

The event follows Australia’s most successful summer of padel to date, with the sport on track to grow exponentially by 2026.

As one of the fastest-growing sports worldwide, padel is capturing the attention of players, athletes, coached and clubs s alike.

For more information on the Australian Padel Tour, visit www.padelaus.com.au.